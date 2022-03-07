James Madison’s weekend series against Quinnipiac at home was a rollercoaster of emotions, but it presented the Dukes with three games, each with their own set of challenges.
In the opener, the Bobcats jumped out to a two-run first inning lead before the Dukes were able to answer in the bottom of the inning. Then Quinnipiac threw a punch JMU couldn’t match, a six-run second en route to taking the Friday afternoon matchup 8-2.
The Dukes responded on Saturday, fighting back in a tight game, winning 6-4 after scoring two runs in the seventh inning.
Then JMU found its rhythm on Sunday, beating Quinnipiac in a 19-1 route, which included an 11-run seventh.
The back-to-back wins presented the Dukes with different situations, something that will be crucial when JMU (8-4) begins a five-game road trip, starting at No. 10 Tennessee (10-1) for a two-game slate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’ve had some games that haven’t been so close, so having that pressure and losing on Friday, closing the door on Saturday was important,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
The Dukes have won seven of their last eight games and the improved play since Friday’s loss helps heading on the road trip at Tennessee and Morehead State, according to redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney.
“It definitely brings us some confidence,” said Dabney, who hit his second grand slam of the season on Sunday. “We fell short Friday, so for us to bounce back the way we did is definitely a confidence booster.”
Redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway said the two weekend wins were “huge.”
“I think it shows how much resiliency this team has,” Dunaway said. “We came out on Friday and got punched in the face a little bit. We came back yesterday and played a really good game and then obviously today we kind of broke it open a little bit.”
JMU won the two games without two of its top bats playing in redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider and redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter.
The Dukes had others step up when they needed it, from freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble’s three-hit, two-RBI day on Saturday to sophomore second baseman Jalen Buster’s solo home run on Sunday.
“I think it shows a lot about our younger guys,” redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak said. “A couple guys stepped up [and] we scored 19 runs with two good bats out of the lineup.”
Freshman outfielder Bryce Suters, a former Broadway standout, filled in for DeLauter for most of the game on Friday and on Saturday, while Dabney played center field on Sunday.
With Dabney moving to center field in the series finale, the Dukes had a new third baseman for the first time this season as freshman infielder Casey Smith got the start.
“It’s good to have some guys that haven’t played a bunch to play this weekend and still come out on the winning side of it,” Ikenberry said. “Guys were playing different roles … just to get those starts under our belt is going to be huge for us.”
Smith played well in the field and scored three times, while amassing a trio of walks.
“I knew he had the ability to start at third base,” Dabney said of Smith. “He has the ability to do what he does, he has a great bat, great hands and a strong arm. I knew that putting him at third would be no problem.”
The Dukes aren’t sure whether or not DeLauter will be back for the two games at Tennessee, but they’re hopeful and list him as “day-to-day.”
JMU and Tennessee have met four times in the past and the last time they did, the Dukes took the game 21-2 on the road in 2018 — almost three years to the date of Tuesday’s matchup.
When the Dukes and Volunteers face off, it’ll be a similar atmosphere to that of Florida State, where JMU opened the season.
During the Florida State series, there were close to 5,000 fans at each game. Tennessee is undefeated at home thus far this season, averaging 4,082 fans in attendance a game.
In contrast, the Dukes most-attended game at Veterans Memorial Park this season was the second game against Quinnipiac with 643 fans in the stands.
Dunaway thinks that the Dukes learned how to be successful while playing in front of thousands of fans at FSU.
“I think the biggest thing was not being too uptight with everything, just playing loose,” Dunaway said. “When we play loose, we play our best baseball.”
The Volunteers are fresh off a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, beating Baylor and Oklahoma, while falling to No. 1 Texas, marking Tennessee's first loss of the season.
The top-10 national ranking of Tennessee won’t change the Dukes’ approach at the plate, Dabney said.
“We’re going in there with the same mentality as any other game,” Dabney said. “Just go in there, play our game and come out with a win.”
