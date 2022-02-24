For nearly two decades prior to this season, home losses for the James Madison women’s basketball program had been fairly rare. Double-digit home losses to a Colonial Athletic Association opponent had been rarer still.
So the opportunity to avenge such a loss a few weeks later is a shot to turn lemons into lemonade the Dukes haven’t often tasted because the 62-50 loss to Northeastern on Jan. 30 surely left a sour taste in JMU coach Sean O’Regan’s mouth.
JMU and Northeastern meet again Friday at 6 p.m. in Boston.
“There haven’t been too many bad losses at home,” O’Regan, JMU’s sixth-year head coach who before that was a longtime assistant for the Dukes under Kenny Brooks, said. “In my 15 years, that’s a fact. One year we wound up winning a championship, VCU beat us by 33 at home, but I don’t remember getting another chance at them. It hasn’t happened very often and I’m excited for it.”
It was JMU’s third-ever loss to the Huskies in 31 games and second in Harrisonburg. The rematch becomes a key game for the Dukes (12-13, 8-6 CAA) as they hit the final weeks of the season and try to avoid their first losing record since 2003-04.
That’s about all JMU has left to play for with the school banned from CAA postseason play ahead of a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
How JMU has responded to the adversity of the season with two of their best players, Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff, out for the season with injuries has been a mixed bag. The Dukes just snapped a three-game losing streak with a 22-point victory against UNC Wilmington.
But there have been other moments this season when O’Regan thought it was all coming together for the Dukes, only to see another bad loss. The previous meeting with Northeastern was a prime example. JMU had won three in a row coming in, but showed lackluster effort as the Huskies controlled the second half.
“I think at this point in time in the season with no conference tournament with our record being what it is, I think it is real easy for people to mail it in if they want to mail it in,” O’Regan said. “We showed some heart on Sunday. We played as a team, defended and rebounded. I’m proud of our team for staying resilient dealing with all they are going through.”
The Dukes might be banking on the revenge factor for motivation against the Huskies (12-12, 6-8) as previous JMU teams have had trouble getting up to play on the road in Boston where crowds can often be measured in the dozens.
“We’ve had some shaky performances up there,” O’Regan said. “But this is a great opportunity. They kicked your but. They came in here and played harder than you. Let’s go up there and get them back. There’s absolute revenge on my mind with how we played.”
