Zach Jacobs, the James Madison junior forward who is normally among the most well-spoken players in the Colonial Athletic Association, sat down Wednesday night with JMU radio voice Dave Thomas for a post-game interview and simply didn’t know what to say.
“I haven’t really processed it yet,” he said.
Understandable given the end of the Duke’s 80-78 victory at Old Dominion.
The Dukes led the reigning Conference USA champions by 15 points with four minutes to go, sending many Monarchs fans heading toward the exit of the Ted Constant Center. But ODU quickly cut JMU’s lead to single digits and spent the rest of the game chipping away at what once looked like a safe advantage.
The Monarchs got the ball back, trailing by two with less than five seconds left and hit what looked like a game-winner at the buzzer. ODU players were on the floor celebrating as officials went to the replay monitor and determined the shot was not released in time and JMU snapped a three-game losing streak to its longtime rivals from Norfolk.
“I’m exhausted,” Dukes coach Louis Rowe said by phone from his office Thursday. “I know the staff is too, not to mention the guys who had an 8 o’clock class. The bottom line is I would have hated to had to go in the locker room and say we played good enough to win, but lose that way.”
The surge of adrenaline after picking up a much-needed win in dramatic fashion made it difficult to even think about getting sleep on the bus ride home. But that was a price JMU (3-2) was willing to pay after suffering a frustrating loss at George Mason on Saturday.
The next step for the Dukes is building off a quality win over an opponent that recently won on the road against one of the favorites to win the Colonial Athletic Association, Northeastern.
Even on the way to a 14-19 finish last season, JMU was not a stranger to quality wins. The Dukes knocked off Radford last fall after the Highlanders were coming off a victory at Texas, and went to Long Island and beat CAA regular season champ Hofstra.
But following those wins up with sustained high-level performances proved difficult.
“Against Mason we were missing shots,” Rowe said. “But I also thought we were getting a different kind of shots in this game. The thing now is getting the consistency and doing these things on a regular basis each time we go out there to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.