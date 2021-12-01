James Madison is back on the road for a Thursday night visit to the nation’s capital where the Dukes will take on George Washington. JMU hopes this one goes better than their previous two trips away from the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Dukes (3-3) have struggled shooting the ball this season, knocking down just 37 percent of their field goal attempts. Those woes have been amplified during road losses at Liberty and Buffalo, where JMU shot less than 32 percent in both games and went long stretches without a basket.
In JMU’s three losses, the Dukes are a combined 7 for 61 from 3-point range and are now in the midst of three consecutive road games after Saturday’s loss at Buffalo.
“We put together this schedule, it’s certainly not an easy one,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think it’s going to strengthen us as long as you can keep working and keep getting better. For me, this is going to be a process.”
A game at GW would be a good one for the Dukes to break out of a prolonged shooting slump as the Colonials (4-3) have been extremely defensive minded under new head coach Caroline McCombs. With the Dukes averaging just 65 points per game, it has potential to be a grind ‘em up type of contest.
George Washington hasn’t scored more than 58 points this season and is allowing just 52 points a night and GW’s opponents are shooting just 27 percent from 3-point range.
JMU’s best offensive players this season have been Kiki Jefferson (19.5 ppg) and Jamia Hazell (13 ppg), but as O’Regan pointed out during his Tuesday press conference, both players are at their best dribbling to the basket.
What JMU has lacked, in addition to less offensive rebounding than many of O’Regan’s previous teams, is players who can spot up for 3-pointers or finish consistently when Jefferson and Hazell drive and dish.
“We’re not shooting the ball well,” O’Regan said. “There’s a lot of things that go into that. I think ball movement is the first thing. Getting really good shots. Making simple plays helps. We have a couple of kids going through confidence issues. We’ve battled this before with other teams that our schedule is so tough your stats don’t look good. You have to continue to work and regain that confidence.”
The Dukes have played the entire season so far without sophomore shooting guard Peyton McDaniel, who averaged 12 points per game as a freshman while shooting 32 percent from 3-point range.
McDaniel’s would give JMU another scoring option and a guard who likes to spot up from 3-point range. But O’Regan said her return might not be until conference play begins.
“You have our, I think, all-conference player Peyton McDaniel who would love to shoot it off the catch sitting on the sideline. She’s doing better physically. She’s making progress, but I know she’s not going to play this week. I think it’s going to be more toward Christmas than anything. That’s very, very unofficial. That’s the hard part for me, is Peyton does a lot for us.”
