The bus ride back from the College of Charleston on Sunday night wasn’t a happy one for James Madison baseball.
The Dukes were swept by the Cougars, including back-to-back walk-offs in the final two games of the pivotal three-game set. JMU also lost standout outfielder Chase DeLauter with a broken foot in the Saturday game, leaving him sidelined for the foreseeable future.
But when the Dukes got off the bus in Harrisonburg after the 500-plus mile drive, JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said he could tell his team was ready to hit the field again.
Lucky enough for them, they won’t have to wait long as the Dukes are set to host non-conference foe Maryland today at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
For Ikenberry, the Dukes’ game against the Terrapins will be an opportunity to see what the team is made of.
“Losing Chase and then getting walked-off twice in 24 hours was kind of, as I told our guys, a gut-check to bounce back on Wednesday,” Ikenberry said.
The Dukes haven’t been home much in the past month, playing four of their last five weekends on the road, but the three-game skid in Charleston was the first Colonial Athletic Association series they had lost this season.
Freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble led the way for the Dukes in the series finale at Charleston without DeLauter in the lineup, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a walk.
Trimble will help provide offense as the Dukes aim to try and fill the void of DeLauter’s bat, along with redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak and redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider.
Novak’s bat has been consistent for the Dukes this season., batting .307 with 35 RBIs and three home runs. The Oakton, Va., native went 5-for-13 this past weekend with three RBIs and two runs scored at Charleston.
Ikenberry was happy with how redshirt junior infielder Nick Zona batted at the bottom of the JMU lineup against Charleston. The Mechanicsville, Va., native went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the series finale.
Defensively, the Dukes expect to play Reifsnider in center field, working freshman outfielder Grant Painter, a Riverheads alum, into the mix and giving freshman outfielder Bryce Suters, a Broadway graduate, some at-bats as the designated hitter.
With Maryland, winners of seven of their last nine games, pulling into Harrisonburg on Wednesday, Ikenberry believes his team will be ready to go to try to right the ship.
“I think it is going to be important for our guys to be ready to rock and roll,” Ikenberry said. “I think some guys are going to have the opportunity to step up and really perform.”
The Dukes and Terrapins will meet for the first time since 2020, but the all-time series dates back to 1976 with JMU holding a 35-31-1 edge.
JMU, who has home-and-home series with both Maryland and Virginia Tech this year, has the ability to build on its RPI ranking playing Power 5 competition.
The Dukes took their first game against Virginia Tech last month and still have two games with Maryland and an away contest with the Hokies.
For Ikenberry, these games are helpful to get better competition on the schedule and at Veterans Memorial Park.
“Their level of competition is what you want to compete against,” Ikenberry said. “We’ve been very lucky with the relationship we’ve had with Maryland. … It’s one of those things where you want to play some teams that are outside your conference and are good competition.”
