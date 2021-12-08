As James Madison enters Thursday night’s home game against Villanova the Dukes are mired in a rare three-game losing streak and coming off a 46-point loss at North Carolina.
But JMU coach Sean O’Regan is hopeful that loss to the undefeated Tar Heels isn’t indicative of his team’s ability going forward or the Dukes’ chances against the Wildcats when they tip off at 7 p.m.
“I don’t think we played our best, of course, but I don’t know if our best would have done anything for us the way (North Carolina) is playing,” O’Regan said. “They played great and we didn’t. We’re obviously not shooting the ball well and trying to figure out ways to get the 3 to go down. I want them to experience success and hopefully we can get that Thursday night.”
The Dukes (3-5) shooting struggles from 3-point range have been incredible so far this season. JMU has made just nine of its past 80 attempts from deep and gets ready to play a Villanova (3-5) team coached by the defensive-minded Denise Dillon.
JMU missed 24 of 25 shots from behind the arc Sunday at UNC, leading O’Regan and his staff to break down in depth the Dukes’ shot selection.
“I would say out of those 25 five were pure desperation at the end of the shot clock or end of a half,” O’Regan said. “I’d never classify those as good shots. Then I circled six that I thought were created and completely uncontested, we made one of those. That leaves about 14 others that I didn’t like. I think we’re shooting contested 3’s when we don’t have to.”
Dillon and O’Regan are resuming a long and friendly rivalry dating back to Dillon’s time as head coach at Drexel, but this Villanova team has also struggled a bit recently coming off back-to-back losses to Providence and Creighton to open up Big East play.
While Dillon’s teams have typically thrived on defense, statistically this Wildcats’ squad might provide some hope for JMU to get going. Villanova has allowed opponents to shoot 37 percent from 3-point range while their opponents are averaging nearly 65 points per game.
Both figures would be significant upgrades for the Dukes as of late if they could match that. But it would require some of JMU’s most talented players to heat up significantly. FIrst-team All-CAA forward Kiki Jefferson and Clemson transfer Claire Neff are each shooting worse than 18 percent from 3-point range on 66 combined attempts.
There’s little doubt both players are capable of shooting much better and O’Regan thinks the results will also improve if and when they do.
“Just get in sync and shoot good shots,” O’Regan said. “I know this team is talented. This team should be 5-3 right now, probably no better than that. We should be 5-3 and feeling better about ourselves. One thing I’ve got to work on is their psyche. We’ve got to come out and let it fly.”
