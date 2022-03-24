It’s been something of a recurring theme among the defensive position groups as James Madison heads to spring practice. Yes, the Dukes lost a bona fide stud among their interior defensive linemen, but plenty of experienced talent returns up front for 2022.
JMU also has a few newcomers already in the mix as spring ball begins, including Marshall transfer Jamare Edwards. Replacing Mike Greene, who spent his time earlier this week impressing NFL scouts at JMU’s pro day, will be tough, but a good number of guys who spent time on the two-deep last season are back to try to make their impression on the program.
Key Returners
Tony Thurston, RS Jr.
James Carpenter, RS So.
Jordan Funk, RS So.
Tyler Negron, RS Fr.
Sean Johns, RS So.
Key Newcomers
Jamare Edwards, RS Sr.
Tyrique Tucker, Fr.
Ike Thompson, Fr.
Key Losses
Mike Greene
Zaid Hamdan
Past Position Success
Over the years, it’s been the guys on the outside who have tended to rack up the big numbers and the awards for JMU while the defensive tackles quietly shut down the middle. It’s not that the interior defensive linemen weren’t getting the job done, it was just more difficult to accumulate big numbers.
Greene bucked that trend in the fall, earning first-team All-American honors (though curiously just second-team All-CAA) after recording 12 tackles for a loss, including five sacks. He also broke up two passes at the line and was all-in-all just a disruptive force. He leaves big shoes to fill as the Dukes move on to the ultra-competitive Sun Belt Conference.
What To Watch For
Jordan Funk spent the entire 2021 season No. 2 on the depth chart behind Greene, but with the All-American rarely coming off the field, there wasn’t a whole lot of opportunity to shine. This spring could be his chance to prove himself, though the versatile Marshall transfer Edwards seems like a player who could also step right in to fill that spot, recording two sacks and 11 quarterback hurries for the Thundering Herd last season.
James Carpenter, a 6-2, 274-pound tackle, missed time with an injury in the middle of 2021, but was good enough in the seven games he played to earn freshman All-American team nods. The Roanoke product seems like a key player to keep an eye on this spring.
Outlook
This appears to be a deep group of interior defensive linemen for the Dukes heading to the fall of 2022 with three potential impact newcomers already in for spring ball. Edwards is almost certainly going to be a factor in the JMU defense moving forward, but true freshmen Ike Thompson and Tyrique Tucker — brother of standout linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey — are also on campus and ready to jump in the mix.
Tony Thurston had a breakout season for the Dukes in 2021, making three sacks over the course of the year and making plays seemingly all over the place during the FCS semifinal loss at North Dakota State. He and Carpenter each have the ability to line up over the ball and disrupt plays before they’ve hardly begun.
Once again, this looks like a group that has potential to either quietly get the job done, or make a little more noise than usual as the likes of Thurston and Edwards have a proven ability to get in the backfield and make plays.
