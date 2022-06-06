Coming off a disappointing final year in the Colonial Athletic Association, James Madison’s lineup in its debut season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference will look significantly different as talented returners get healthy and new talent comes in.
Exactly who will round out the roster, though, remains in question as the Dukes have a pair of scholarships to fill following the transfer of sophomore forward Sherese Pittman.
JMU has a few targets in mind to fill one or both of the scholarships, but could also hold open a spot in case a mid-season transfer becomes available.
“We’ve got two scholarships left,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “And for the last one, if we use it, we want it to be a real impact. The last one would have to be somebody definitely worth taking, because I do like having the scholarship available. That’s kind of been my preference.”
Pittman, who transferred to Stony Brook, where she’ll join former Dukes assistant and current Seawolves head coach Ashley Langford, played in 13 games as a freshman. She averaged 0.5 points per game and struggled to break into the regular rotation.
“I am happy for Sherese,” O’Regan said. “She was struggling with not playing and I think you’re just going to see it more and more with freshmen. Obviously the connection with Langford wasn’t a secret. That was good.”
Now, the Dukes are looking at an experienced and talented lineup for 2022-23 as JMU tries to rebound from a 14-15 record, its first losing season in 18 years. Peyton McDaniel, the 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year, missed all of last season with a knee injury while Clemson transfer Claire Neff also injured her knee and missed the second half of the season.
They will be back along with All-CAA small forward Kiki Jefferson (18.8 ppg) while 6-4 Middle Tennessee State transfer Kseniia Kozlova could compete for the starting center job along with returning five Anna Goodman.
That would be a tall lineup with junior Jamia Hazell taking over the point guard duties after averaging nearly 10 points per game last season. But O’Regan could use one or both of his remaining scholarships on a point to aid Hazell, more of a scoring guard, in the ball handling and distributing role.
JMU lost Madison Green to graduation along with transfers Bailey Williams (Longwood) and Brianna Tinsley (Monmouth) leaving the program. All three were able to provide minutes at point guard. Hazell and incoming freshman Chloe Sterling from Marietta, Ga., could share time at point guard, but O’Regan hasn’t ruled out bringing in more experience at that position.
“Our freshman, Chloe Sterling, I think could be pretty good, but we’ll see right away,” O’Regan said. “I think the only thing need-wise would be another ball-handling type of guard. I’m trying for one who can handle, but can shoot and maybe slide to the wing a little bit with Jamia. We’ve got all this size, I want to use our size.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.