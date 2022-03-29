Mark Byington knows how he’d like James Madison’s 2022-23 schedule to look, but as he prepares for his third season as JMU’s head coach, there’s still plenty to work out in the coming weeks.
The Dukes averaged a conference-best 4,353 fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center this season, and as JMU heads to a new-look Sun Belt Conference next school year, only Old Dominion (4,981 fans per game) drew better among the 14 Sun Belt members for 2022-23.
JMU’s attendance was boosted a bit by a sell out when Virginia visited the 8,500-seat arena in December. The Dukes could have more high-major conference games on the schedule next season, but those contests might be on the road this time around. JMU is set for a return game to Virginia next season while Byington and his staff try to find one or two other big-name opponents.
“I want to play a guarantee game,” Byington said, referring to a guaranteed payout to JMU for playing a road game at a high-major conference school. “I want that on the schedule. Also, we need the money for some travel stuff. Maybe it makes some travel stuff better for us in the Sun Belt, because travel is harder in that league. It’s going to look a lot better when people see U.Va. and probably two other Power 5 games on the schedule.”
The Dukes were supposed to earn $95,000 to play at Florida this season, a game the Gators backed out of, hurting JMU’s bottom line and strength of schedule.
How JMU fills out its home schedule is a big question. Eastern Kentucky owes JMU a return game after the Dukes traveled to face the Colonels in November. From there it gets more complicated. JMU was scheduled to play road games at Penn and Morgan State in December with agreements those teams would play a return game in Harrisonburg next season.
But those contests were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving the possibility the Dukes play each team on the road in 2022-23. JMU has also had an annual non-conference series with Old Dominion going back to 2016. But the Dukes and Monarchs are both joining the Sun Belt, shifting that to a league home-and-home series.
But Byington would like to continue to have multiple non-conference games against in-state opponents. He left open the possibility of continuing a series with longtime CAA rival William & Mary, despite bad blood between JMU and the conference it is leaving. Byington also mentioned a desire to begin home-and-home series with Richmond and VCU. The Dukes added a road game at VCU to an ever-evolving schedule during the COVID-19 ravaged 2020-21 season and played a closed scrimmage against Richmond prior to this season.
“William & Mary, I’d like to be able to play them,” Byington said. “Richmond, they’ve had great success and I’d love to be able to play them. Those are the ones that we’re going to reach out to. I don’t want to play Richmond in a buy game or something like that. I want them to be home-and-home. I’d want VCU to be home-and-home. Those are the things we’re going to try to talk to people about. I always find games locally first, then go outward.”
Demanding home-and-home series with the commonwealth’s non-Power 5 Conference is a shift in policy for the Dukes, who prior to Byington’s arrival agreed to two-for-one deals with George Mason and ODU (as well as Virginia) to ensure desirable home opponents for the debut season at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU also had a two-for-one deal on the books with Fordham, like Richmond, VCU and George Mason, of the Atlantic 10. The Dukes played two road games in the series before the Rams backed out of the return game to Harrisonburg this season.
With back-to-back winning seasons in Byington’s first two seasons — the first time at JMU since 2014-16 — and increased revenue coming to the athletic department in the move to the Sun Belt, the Dukes’ coach doesn’t see a reason to continue playing two-for-one series with other mid-major programs.
“I’m not doing that,” Byington said. “I don’t want us being thought of that way. I think we’re on an equal playing field. We’re not doing two-for-ones with teams that are equal to us. Atlantic 10, I know they can have multiple bids in their league, but there are also teams that are poor there. So we’re not doing two-for-ones in that league.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.