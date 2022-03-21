James Madison’s defense was fantastic at the FCS level a year ago, and in many ways was anchored by a pair of standouts at linebacker. Heading into a 2022 debut in FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes will have to replace some production in the middle with the graduation of Kelvin Azanama, but also have one of the best to play the position in a JMU uniform, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, back for one more season.
The big question for the spring is who can step up to play alongside Tucker-Dorsey, who did it all for the Dukes last fall. Tucker-Dorsey has been making plays since 2018, but it looks like a group of relatively inexperienced sophomores around might be asked to do more this fall.
Here's a look at the linebacker heading into spring camp:
Key Returners
Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, R-Sr.
Mateo Jackson, R-Sr.
Seth Naotala, R-So.
Taurus Jones, R-So.
Jailin Walker, So.
Skyler Martin, So.
Key Newcomers
None for spring practice
Key Losses
Kelvin Azanama
Past Position Success
The seemingly never-ending supply of standout defensive linemen over the years has somewhat overshadowed how solid JMU has been at linebacker through its rise to an FCS powerhouse and now into the FBS transition.
Tucker-Dorsey is coming off an All-American season for the Dukes and he and Azanama were JMU’s top two tacklers in the fall of 2021, combining to record 218 stops. But the history of JMU linebackers getting the job done goes back further.
Dimitri Holloway was able to set the example for Tucker-Dorsey early in his career, with Holloway also earning a slew of All-America and all-conference honors back in 2019. Stephon Robinson set the tone for the position at JMU in the early 2010s, earning three CAA Player of the Year awards, while Andrew Ankrah and Akeem Jordan are others who have made a big impression. Tucker-Dorsey has made his case to be mentioned with those guys, but it will be interesting to see who looks like the next Dukes linebacker to keep an eye on coming out of spring ball.
What To Watch For
Tucker-Dorsey did some of everything for the Dukes during the fall, and is such a fast and talented linebacker that he can cover up mistakes in other spots on the field. Not only did he make 116 tackles, including nine for a loss, last season, he picked off four passes to lead the team in that category as well.
With a football IQ that’s off the charts, the key to Tucker-Dorsey’s spring might be how much he helps the young linebackers around him develop. The only other true veteran in the mix for a starting job this spring is Mateo Jackson, a redshirt senior who had 25 tackles last season. But while Tucker-Dorsey and Azanama were the clear standouts all season long, Jackson and sophomore Taurus Jones showed some real flashes late in the season.
Jones is a particularly interesting player to watch in the spring. He was injured almost all of last spring — when the CAA and other FCS leagues played a delayed season due to COVID-19 — and only played in four games during the fall. But by the time the FCS playoffs came around, he was productive, making some important plays in victories against Southeastern Louisiana and Montana.
Outlook
Tucker-Dorsey brings everything the JMU coaching staff could hope for in a man who will be the unquestioned leader of the unit. But the Dukes’ can’t afford to be a one-man show at linebacker. Especially when considering some of the losses JMU experienced on the defensive line, there could be more pressure on the linebackers as a whole next fall.
But as a group, the linebacking unit proved last season it can be disruptive. Tucker-Dorsey was a turnover producing machine, but he wasn’t totally alone there. Seth Naotala and Jackson both had a tendency to be involved with the takeaways when they were on the field. Naotala showed flashes last season, but is among the players JMU will need to display enough consistency the Dukes can rely on him for depth.
