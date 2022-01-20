Sean O'Regan can't help but feel like his James Madison squad let a couple of road games get away against top CAA contenders Towson and Delaware.
Now his Dukes (6-9, 2-2 CAA) head to UNC Wilmington (3-9, 0-2) for another road tilt Friday near the North Carolina coast, feeling like this is a game they need to win.
“The part that really bothers me is I thought we played really hard both games and to go on the road against the two most athletic teams in the conference and outrebound them both, and I thought we played good enough defense at Delaware to win,” O’Regan said. “We’re in position to make a couple shots and win the game. We just haven’t been able to put the ball in the basket as much as we need to.”
Poor shooting, particularly on the road, has been an issue for the Dukes all season. JMU is shooting just 21.5 percent from 3-point range, but Tuesday at Delaware the frustrations extended to the free throw line and in the paint.
The Dukes have been particularly effective on the offensive glass in recent games since the return of forward Jaylin Carodinem who is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game, to the lineup. The second-chance opportunities have been a hallmark of O’Regan’s best teams since taking over as head coach five years ago, but it hasn’t resulted in better offense this season.
JMU grabbed 24 offensive rebounds against the Blue Hens in a 64-57 loss, but converted them into just 11 second-chance points.
“She’s been outstanding with that,” O’Regan said, discussing Carodine’s work on the boards. “But it was frustrating that we only had 11 second chance points. It should be 40. We’re filling that category very well and we’ve got to keep doing that because if we start making shots I don’t think there is anybody who can beat us if we are rebounding like this and start shooting the ball well.”
The Dukes will be without two players capable of giving them a boost offensively. Sharpshooting guard Peyton McDaniel, the 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year, has yet to play this season and won’t be back this weekend.
JMU is also missing Clemson transfer Claire Neff, who went down with an injury late in the Towson loss and didn’t play against Delaware.
But O’Regan still believes the Dukes could turn the corner offensively at some point.
“This is a team that I know can shoot the 3,” O’Regan said. “But I’m proven to be a liar. We just have not been able to do it, but I think we can. When we start to we’ll be pretty tough to beat because we are doing a lot of other things well. I was pleased with our effort as far as rebounding and how hard we played, but you don’t get a trophy for that. We’re 0-2 on the road in the league.”
The Dukes will get an opportunity to change that with Friday’s game, which has been moved up to a 2 p.m. start. The contest will stream live on FloSports.
