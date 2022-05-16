After James Madison dropped four of its first seven games of the season, redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson started to have doubts on if the Dukes would earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
The Dukes, who won the national championship in 2018, had a win over No. 23 UConn, but lost back-to-back games to Penn State and Rutgers, sending the Dukes under .500. JMU needed to get an at-large bid to make the NCAA tournament since it was banned from the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and it wasn’t off to a hot start.
It was almost unusual for the Dukes to have the thought of not making the tournament, making six straight appearances in the sport’s end of season race for the title, but the slow start didn’t last long.
The Dukes turned their season around, winning 10 straight games — including an undefeated conference record — to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament, where they beat UConn in the first round in Baltimore. During the winning streak, the purple and gold knocked off four ranked teams, including No. 3 Maryland on the road.
“We almost thought there was this point where it was like ‘Oh my gosh, at this point are we even going to get a bid?’” Peterson said. “It was incredible that we were able to turn it around and beat some top-20 teams.”
Though JMU’s season came to a close in an 18-8 rout by No. 5 Loyola, the Dukes are focused on moving into the American Athletic Conference next season.
“This is an opportunity for us to recreate our identity and continue to be a leader by example within our department and within the sport,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We are showing everyone that anyone can do it. …We know that about ourselves and we’re proud of that. We’re going to take that pride and that passion and we’re going to throw it right at [the] American.”
JMU’s recent success as a mid-major program is something that Klaes said she’s proud of as the program enters a new chapter the the AAC. The Dukes have made the second round of the NCAA tournament in four of their last six appearances and hold a national title.
The national title was something that redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky was trying to lead her team back to. She was a part of the team that won it in 2018 and though the Dukes came up short in her final run for the crown, she’s confident JMU will return motivated next season.
“We made it far, but everything happens for a reason,” Checkosky said. “I know that this team is going to come back more fueled than ever.”
Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey announced her return for a fifth season inside the Loyola media room after the Dukes season came to an end, but she said the biggest lesson learned through the ups and downs of the season was that nothing is ever over.
Matey gave examples from the COVID season to the CAA ban, the team has persevered and found ways to get the job done.
“Always looking to the future, always looking to get better and always learning from your mistakes,” Matey said. “I think that’s one thing that our team does better than any other team in the nation is learning from our mistakes. We learn fast and we grow fast.”
Peterson, the 2022 CAA player of the Year, echoed Matey’s thoughts.
“I think we’re definitely going to use what we learned throughout the season with this last loss and take that into the offseason,” Peterson said. “I think we’re definitely going to turn it around next year and try to go even farther.”
The Dukes lost in the second round for the second consecutive season, but they didn’t hang their heads after the game on Sunday.
They looked at their NCAA tournament appearance as a step forward since their path was harder than most teams in the country, who had the opportunity to earn an automatic bid via a conference title.
“We did what no one else could do in our athletic department,” Klaes said. “We want to continue to catapult this athletic department forward. We want to continue to put JMU on the map and we want to be on the big stage.”
