Mark Byington’s return to his alma mater was certainly a memorable one.
In an overtime game that featured five ejections and a fan storming the floor, it was a controversial foul in the final second that eventually decided it in a 78-77 UNC Wilmington victory against James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action on Saturday.
Trazarien White caught the ball with the Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) trailing by one and appeared to cut to the basket untouched and miss a layup. Instead, JMU’s Alonzo Sule was whistled for a foul with 0.6 seconds remaining and White sunk two free throws to give UNCW the lead.
Even then it looked like JMU (15-12, 6-10 CAA) might have had a final prayer answered as Tyree Ihenacho was bumped hard on the ensuing inbounds play. But this time, no foul was called and the first-place Seahawks escaped with a last-second, one-point victory against the Dukes for the second time this season.
“Our guys played so hard,” Byington, JMU’s second-year head coach said during a postgame radio interview. “They deserved to win. Some breaks didn’t go our way in the last two minutes of the game, but we had chances to finish it. That’s a team that’s first place in the league and I thought for most of the game, we outplayed them.”
Byington was a standout player for the Seahawks in the 1990s, but his first game in Wilmington as a head coach was destined to get unpleasant even as his squad led for the majority of the night.
The scene erupted earlier in the second half when a fracas between the two teams led to the ejections of two JMU players and three Seahawks. Justin Amadi, who had 11 points and seven rebounds, was tossed for throwing a punch. But video provided to the Daily News-Record following the game showed that wasn’t the case.
Three UNCW players were also ejected for coming off the bench, forcing both teams to play shorthanded for the final eight minutes of regulation and the overtime.
Jaylen Sims finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seahawks. Mike Okauru and White each added 15 points for UNCW, which stayed a half game ahead of Towson atop the conference standings.
Vado Morse had 17 points to lead JMU, but struggled shooting. He finished just 2-for-10 from 3-point range and missed a pair of free throws that could have given the Dukes the victory in regulation. Sule added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“You want another free throw here, another shot there or another stop here, but when they play that hard and we are undermanned, I love their effort,” Byington said. “It’s the toughest environment we’ve played in this year. They didn’t let it affect them. Our guys knew it was us against the world in here. Our guys did what they were supposed to do. We’ve got to keep showing resilience.”
UNCW, which won in Harrisonburg on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sims early in the conference season, trailed most of the first half with Amadi and Sule finding success around the rim despite the big men combining to shoot just three free throws the entire night.
JMU led by nine during the first half, but by halftime, Okauru and Sims had each scored 11 points on a combined 9-for-19 shooting as the Seahawks managed to take a 39-37 lead into the break.
The Dukes stormed back in front behind buckets from Amadi and Morse early in the second period. As Charles Falden, mired in a slump in recent games, got in the scoring column JMU made it a 50-45 lead with just five minutes gone in the period.
UNCW got three straight thunderous dunks, two from White, much to the delight of the near sellout Trask Coliseum crowd. But the Dukes answered and a 3-pointer from true freshman Devon Savage helped keep JMU on top by six heading to the game’s final 10 minutes.
JMU was still leading 62-57 with 8:46 left when Morse stepped in to try to take a charge. As Morse hit the floor, called for a block, chaos ensued. Players from each team got in each other’s faces and pushing began. A UNCW player appeared to step over Morse on the ground before Shykeim Phillips threw the ball at a JMU player. Phillips took a shot to the face from Wooden and a fight ensued with a UNCW fan even coming onto the court to get in the mix.
By the time it was sorted out, Wooden and Amadi had been ejected for JMU while Jaylen Fornes, Amari Kelly and Jamarii Thomas ejected for the Seahawks.
After the set of free throws, UNCW was within two points, but JMU settled down and got back on top 66-60 after a driving bucket by Morse. Morse then made it a nine-point Dukes advantage with a jumper at the top of the key as JMU led 71-62 heading to the final four minutes.
But Sims ended a five minute UNCW drought with a corner 3-pointer and then a pair of free throws to get the Seahawks within four heading to crunch time.
JMU was clinging to a 71-69 lead with a minute remaining. Morse went to the line with an opportunity to seal it in the closing seconds, but the 85 percent free throw shooting missed a pair and Sims hit a layup with seven seconds left to send it to the extra period.
The Seahawks opened the overtime with four straight free throws, much to the dismay of Byington on the JMU bench.
After Sule got free for a layup to make it a 76-75 UNCW lead with just a minute to go. That set it up for Falden to put the Dukes ahead with his jumper with seven seconds left. But that was enough time for the Seahawks to get a final shot, and though it appeared for a moment JMU had held on, the late whistle had indeed turned the tide to the Seahawks.
James Madison 37 34 6 — 77
UNC Wilmington 39 32 7— 78
JAMES MADISON (77) — Amadi 5 0-0 11, Savage 2 0-0 5, Morse 6 3-5 17, Edwards 4 1-2 9, Falden 3 0-2 6, Hodge 2 0-0 5, Ihenacho 1 2-2 4, Wooden 2 2-2 6, Sule 6 2-3 14. Totals 31 10-16 77.
UNC WILMINGTON (78) — Thomas 0 0-0 0, Fornes 1 1-2 4, Phillips 3 4-5 10, Baker 4 0-0 8, Okauru 7 0-0 15, White 6 5-5 17, Samb 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-2 0, Sims 7 7-9 24. Totals 28 17-23 78.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 5 (Morse 2, Amadi, Savage, Hodge), UNC Wilmington 5 (Sims 3, Fornes, Okauru).
