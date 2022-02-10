For the first time in the Mark Byington era, James Madison has lost three in a row.
The Dukes, who avoided a three-game skid a week ago after beating Northeastern, couldn’t on Thursday night in a 70-66 to Elon.
It’s the second loss to the Phoenix this season for JMU, which has lost its last three contests by a combined 17 points.
JMU was able to pull within three with 20 seconds left, but couldn’t force a turnover in the waning seconds, sending the Phoenix to the free-throw line instead.
“It’s been kind of a lot of the same script since we’ve been in conference play,” Byington said. “We’re fighting hard, we’re playing hard, we’re not catching some breaks. You just hope you catch some breaks sometimes.”
In non-conference play, JMU was able to close in tight games, fending off Old Dominion, George Mason and Virginia late in games.
In Colonial Athletic Association play, the Dukes have been on a roller coaster of finishing games.
They were able to comeback from an early 11-point deficit at Northeastern and rallied to beat William and Mary after trailing by more than 20 points. But then there’s been the last three games, where JMU has been able to keep it close, just haven’t been able to find a way to finish in the final four minutes.
“We were in these same situations in our non-conference,” Byington said. “In the conference play, we just can’t get over the hump. Our defense hasn’t been near as good. That’s been the No. 1 thing we’re trying to fix.”
Byington said the Dukes are running into periods where they have a poor four- or five-minute stretch in every game, something that they shouldn’t have.
JMU did battle in the second half against Hofstra, which started the three-game slide, fighting to force overtime after trailing by double figures in both halves. On Monday at Drexel, the Dukes led by 12 at the half, but allowed the Dragons to tie the game in the second half and then take a commanding lead with a 13-0 run.
Redshirt sophomore forward Julian Wooden, who tied his career-high with 17 points against Elon, said the Dukes are on the cusp of breaking out of the slump.
“It’s definitely a problem we’ve been having the past three games, but I feel like we’re a lot closer than everybody sees,” Wooden said. “A lot of guys have been stepping up, playing big roles. I feel like we’ll be good coming down the last stretch here.”
Injuries haven’t helped the Dukes during the stretch, losing graduate guard Takal Molson to a season-ending knee injury against Drexel on Jan. 27 and redshirt freshman guard Terrel Strickland underwent season-ending surgery at the beginning of February. JMU has also been without graduate guard Charles Falden for the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
“I feel for coach Byington,’ Elon head coach Mike Schrange said. “I like his crew and he’s down a few guys and I recognize that as well.”
The Dukes have six games to play in the regular season with four of them coming on the road.
Byington just hopes the Dukes can get the ball to bounce their way a couple more times.
“We just got to hope that the breaks are going to come our way and good things are going to come our way if we stay with it and keep learning, keep getting better,” Byington said. “We do have a good amount of games still in front of us.”
