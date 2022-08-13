Walking off the artificial turf at Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti said he felt like his team was improving.
The Dukes had just finished their first of two scrimmages of fall camp with Sun Belt Conference officials on the field and Cignetti was, for the most part, pleased with what he saw.
“I really liked the way we competed,” Cignetti said. “We got after it and we were physical, we were fast. Too many penalties, too many turnovers, but made plays — made explosive plays — put pressure on the quarterback.”
JMU is still in a quarterback competition between graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and freshman Alonza Barnett III and Cignetti said all three played well in the scrimmage.
Cignetti added that he thought the team made plays in the passing game with a couple contested catches.
Centeio Stands Out
Following the scrimmage, Cignetti said that he’s liked what he’s seen from Centeio during the last three practices.
The reason? Centeio’s collegiate experience is paying off.
“You’ve got to remember he’s a sixth year guy, a two-year starter,” Cignetti said. “He’s played football, he’s been in a lot of different situations. Not too many things are new to him and he’s playing like a veteran.”
Before arriving in Harrisonburg in January, Centeio spent two seasons at Colorado State and was the Rams’ starter last fall. As the top quarterback in Fort Collins, Colo., last season, Centeio logged 2,960 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Cignetti said he’ll watch the film from Saturday’s scrimmage and “see where we’re at” with the quarterback competition.
Dukes Make Progress
Cignetti said he thought the Dukes made progress in not only the scrimmage, but the past week as a whole.
That progress stems from the team beginning to gel with all the new faces — either from the transfer portal or freshmen — on the field together.
“I think the challenge that a lot of head coaches face around the country is getting their teams to gel together and create that identity and that mindset because we all have so many new people. So you’ve got guys in the program that understand the standards and expectations, they still have to do it again and keep improving.”
Cignetti said that he thinks they’re taking a step forward on getting the entire team on the same page with standards, expectations, culture and mindset.
Injury Report
- The Dukes had two defensive players leave the scrimmage with injuries, Cignetti said, and one of them could potentially be a long-term injury, while the other player is expected to return in a couple weeks.
- JMU has been without linebacker Jailin Walker for the last couple of days as he’s been sidelined with COVID-19, but Cignetti said he should be back on Monday.
- JMU’s secondary is currently thin with a couple players out after suffering groin injuries during Friday’s practice, but Cignetti expects them to return soon.
Other Observations
- Cignetti said redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones has been "great," while redshirt senior linebacker Mateo Jackson has been "steady."
- Redshirt junior safety Josh Sarratt has done a good job returning punts, according to Cignetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.