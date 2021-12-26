It was a quick holiday for James Madison’s men’s basketball team as many players traveled home Dec. 22 before heading back to Harrisonburg for an evening practice on Dec. 25 after spending Christmas morning with their families.
The reason for the abbreviated break was the Dukes’ upcoming road trip, which barring any more schedule changes, begins Tuesday at Penn. JMU plays the non-conference tuneup at Philadelphia’s famed Palestra before opening CAA play with three consecutive away games.
JMU was expected to play five-consecutive road games over the holidays, but had a Dec. 21 contest against Morgan State canceled. The Dukes didn’t immediately reschedule that one so players could stick to their Christmas plans, however short.
“My guys never get a chance to go home like normal people,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Trying to be somewhat in the Christmas spirit and understand they’ve got families and they can see them too. I’m already the Grinch, I’m bringing them back to practice on Christmas night.”
KEY STRETCH
JMU’s next five games could determine just how optimistic fans should get about the Dukes after a 9-2 start, the program’s best in 35 years. Tuesday at Penn the Dukes should be considered a favorite — ESPN’s matchup predictor gives JMU a 66 percent chance of winning — but that game is followed by road contests against Towson, Delaware and Drexel before taking on Hofstra at home.
Towson currently sits with the highest NET ranking in the CAA at No. 62 (JMU ranks No. 138) while Delaware was the preseason pick to win the conference and Drexel features the preseason CAA Player of the Year in Cam Wynter, who led the Dragons to the NCAA Tournament last month.
Hofstra is second in the CAA in NET, ranked No. 73 after recent big wins at Arkansas and Monmouth.
The Dukes were banned from the conference tournament by the CAA after JMU announced it would leave for the Sun Belt Conference. If the Dukes could come through the next five games unscathed it would certainly boost their chances at an at-large berth with quality wins against the Tigers and Pride and likely establish JMU as the favorite to win the CAA’s regular season title.
HOLDEN OUT
JMU will face a depleted Towson team on Friday as the Tigers found out UT-Martin transfer Cam Holden is out for a month after breaking his jaw. Holden was making an early case for CAA Player of the Year, averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting better than 41 percent from 3-point range.
Interestingly, Holden told the Daily News-Record last summer he had hoped to commit to James Madison, but had credits in his major that didn’t transfer to JMU.
G-LEAGUE UPDATE
There hasn’t been a player who finished his college career at JMU play in the NBA since Linton Townes suited up for the San Antonio Spurs in 1985. But Matt Lewis, the 2020-21 CAA Player of the Year for the Dukes, continues to wait for an opportunity while playing for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League.
Lewis is averaging 7.6 points and 1.8 assists during his first professional season while playing for the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G-League affiliate. It’s been a bit of an up-and-down debut season for Lewis, who got off to a hot start, but is currently shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range.
But as COVID-19 once again impacts all sports, including the NBA, there could be more opportunities for an NBA debut for a player such as Lewis with teams calling up multiple G-League players on emergency 10-day contracts. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently have seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.
