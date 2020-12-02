One was a surprise and the other wasn’t.
On Wednesday, James Madison officially added FBS transfers defensive tackle Mason Cholewa from Central Florida and cornerback Greg Ross from North Carolina.
Cholewa verbally committed to JMU in late September and Ross simply signed with the Dukes.
“We’re excited about the additions of Mason and Greg,” second-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record. “And we’re optimistic, they’ll be able to provide quality depth and hopefully be productive for us on the field.”
Cholewa is a redshirt junior and eligible to play with the Dukes this spring. Cignetti said Ross, a redshirt senior, needs a waiver to be granted immediate eligibility for the spring season. Upon leaving North Carolina, Ross initially signed with Iowa State before deciding against playing during the fall campaign and reentering the transfer portal.
In three seasons with the Tar Heels, Ross played in 24 games, started 11 times, racked up 57 tackles and tallied nine pass breakups. He was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com while starring at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Md.
Cignetti said Ross’ experience should boost JMU’s defensive backfield.
Ross is the second UNC import the Dukes have landed during this extended offseason, with former Tar Heels tight end Noah Turner joining the team earlier this year. Turner practiced with JMU all fall and is one of three tight ends who could earn game reps once the season kicks off.
As for Cholewa, he appeared in 21 games for the Knights, started once and racked up 19 tackles to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
“We kind of hit it off on the phone right away,” Cignetti said about Cholewa since the two share some of the same roots. Cholewa is a product of Montour High School, which is outside of Pittsburgh, and Cignetti grew up in western Pennsylvania.
“And we had a need there on the D-Line with Adeeb [Atariwa] going to Virginia,” Cignetti said. “But during [fall] practice, we had our guys come along, so both Mason and Greg are going to have to earn their way. Nothing is given.”
Norwood Won’t Play In ‘21
Gone from James Madison’s roster is former Massachusetts transfer defensive back Joe Joe Norwood. Norwood practiced with the Dukes during the fall, but isn’t expected to be with the program in 2021.
