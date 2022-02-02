Before James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne got on the plane to fly to North Dakota for the Dukes’ FCS semifinal game at North Dakota State in December, he worked all morning on how to schedule a game with Middle Tennessee for next season.
The game with the Blue Raiders was crucial for Bourne and the JMU football program, as they needed to find a fifth FBS home game to help cut the team’s transition to the FBS in half. Two months later, it came to fruition.
“I was really glad last week to look down, see the ink on the page and see it finally approved,” Bourne said.
On Wednesday, the Dukes announced that they were joining the Sun Belt Conference as full-time members in every sport the league offers, including football, this summer.
“The Sun Belt continues to grow in strength and we think James Madison is a huge part of that for us and continuing on that momentum,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “I think this is a great day for James Madison University and also a great day for the Sun Belt Conference.”
The Sun Belt was willing to help the Dukes in their transition and offering four home games was crucial to expedite the process. Bourne said he didn’t think that the Dukes would be able to schedule five FBS games for the fall without the Sun Belt’s help.
For the Sun Belt, it was an easy decision to assist the Dukes.
“Once JMU accepted our invitation, they were in our family,” Gill said. “We were going to do anything in our power to be helpful to them.”
Gill said that he thought it was important that JMU’s games against Sun Belt teams were counted as FBS games and not FCS games. JMU will be recognized as a FBS team in the fall, playing an 11-game schedule with eight Sun Belt opponents.
The Dukes will still host FCS Norfolk State on Sept. 10 and travel to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Louisville on Nov. 3.
“We’re excited for this,” Bourne said. “I think it's a wonderful new chapter for JMU to be a member of the Sun Belt and what that will afford. The fact that we'll be having FBS games in the stadium this fall is an exciting day for us.”
Though the Dukes will be recognized as a FBS program this fall, they won’t be eligible for a bowl game or the conference championship until the 2023 season, pending the approval of a waiver from the NCAA.
The move will benefit the rest of the athletic department, not just football, Bourne said. Gill echoed his statements, especially when it came to softball in the Sun Belt.
Gill pointed to the Sun Belt’s four NCAA tournament teams last season and is looking forward to the Dukes to join the competitive league.
“We really can't wait to get those rivalries started, whether it's JMU, Louisiana, or South Alabama or any of our other great softball institutions,” Gill said.
The move to the Sun Belt does impact three sports — women’s lacrosse, field hockey and swimming and diving — but Bourne said JMU is close to finding new homes for each of the programs.
JMU will officially become a member of the Sun Belt on July 1, but Bourne is excited for the chance at a new beginning in the conference.
“This is a wonderful day for the history of our program as well as our future,” Bourne said. “We can celebrate the past, but I think what we have in front of us is a tremendous opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.