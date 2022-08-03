Just under three hours after the sun rose in Harrisonburg, James Madison kicked off its fall camp inside Bridgeforth Stadium on Wednesday morning.
The Dukes, who are set to play their first full FBS schedule this fall, took to the field in helmets and practice jerseys with almost their entire roster for the first time. JMU was shorthanded during spring camp with more than 10 players out, but now they only have a few missing from the field.
“Definitely good to be back out here,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Got a lot of work to do.”
Here are three observations from JMU's opening practice:
Quarterback Battle
The Dukes are right in the middle of a three-way quarterback battle between graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III to open camp.
The competition began during the spring, which saw Centeio and Atkins alternating between the first and second teams, while Barnett was mostly with the second and third strings with an occasional drive with the starters.
In the first practice of the fall it was Centeio who started with the top group, while Atkins was with the twos and Barnett was with the threes.
It is just the first day of practice, so Cignetti said they’re operating with a limited playbook, with around 15% of the plays installed, but has to watch the film before really evaluating each quarterback’s play.
“We completed some passes, we missed some passes,” Cignetti said. “Didn’t see many interceptions, didn’t see the ball on the ground that much.”
Although the Dukes rotated quarterbacks during the spring, Cignetti isn’t sure how he’ll approach the competition this fall. He said he’s still thinking that through and will have a better idea as practices move forward.
The trio of signal callers shined during the team’s spring game in May, the last time they were in full pads inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
In that game, Centeio went 15-of-20 for 213 yards and a touchdown, while Atkins was 5-of-9 for 138 yards and a score and Barnett went 4-of-6 for 13 yards.
Atkins kicked off the game with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Devin Ravenel, while Centeio led a 6-for-6 drive later in the game to lead to a touchdown.
Wide Receiver Depth
The Dukes are shorthanded at wide receiver to open camp, missing a couple route runners with minor injuries sustained during summer conditioning.
“We did get a couple receiver injuries at the end of the summer I wasn’t pleased with,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got a few hamstring [injuries], so we’re a little thin there. It’s all a part of it, we’ll learn from that. Hopefully we can keep them healthy.”
Cignetti said one of his concerns at this point of camp is who the Dukes will throw the ball to this season.
Redshirt senior wideout Kris Thornton returned to the field after sitting out the Dukes’ spring game with a minor injury. He’s back as JMU’s top wideout and is joined by Monmouth transfer Terrence Green Jr. and redshirt junior Reggie Brown, who rounds out the Dukes’ top three during practice.
Shanahan Absent With COVID
One notable absence from the first day of camp was offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan.
Shanahan, who was promoted to offensive coordinator before last season, has COVID-19 and is in day three of isolation, Cignetti said.
Cignetti expects Shanahan to return to the Dukes on either Friday or Saturday.
Though Shanahan was missing, it was business as usual for the Dukes. Offensive line coach Damien Wroblewski and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri helped run the Dukes’ offensive unit.
“Somebody else has got to be able to step in,” Cignetti said. “It’s like the players: Next man up.”
