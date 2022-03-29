James Madison boosted what's already a deep, talented defensive line Tuesday evening with the commitment of Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah.
Kromah, a 6-4, 275-pound defensive tackle from Glenarden, Md., played three seasons with the Scarlet Knights. He's expected to graduate from Rutgers this spring and join the Dukes next fall with two years of eligibility remaining.
JMU continues to add players with FBS experience as the Dukes make the jump from the FCS level and join the Sun Belt Conference this summer.
Kromah played in 12 games last fall with 10 tackles, including one for a loss. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Prior to Rutgers, Kromah recorded 27 sacks as a senior at CH Flowers High School in Springdale, Md., earning first-team All-Met from The Washington Post.
He joins former Marshall defensive lineman Jermare Edwards, who is with the Dukes for spring practice, among the high-profile additions to the JMU defensive front.
JMU opens its debut FBS season Sept. 3 at Bridgeforth Stadium against Middle Tennessee State.
