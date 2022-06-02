Just a few weeks ago, almost everything was up in the air for Brycen Blaine. Now he’s days away from joining the James Madison men’s basketball team after announcing a commitment to the Dukes on Wednesday evening.
Blaine, who previously played at L.C. Bird High School near Richmond, had transferred to Berkmar High School in Georgia and after growing two inches to 6-foot-5, enjoyed a solid season in the ultra competitive Atlanta metro prep scene.
But for Blaine, like many seniors in the class of 2022, Division I scholarship offers weren’t coming. Blaine considered reclassifying to the class of 2023, hoping that with time, there’d be fewer veteran players in college basketball playing a fifth or sixth season thanks to COVID-19 and more spots for incoming freshmen.
“I was planning on going 2023, but then JMU hit me up like three weeks ago,” Blaine said. “I’d just been waiting to see if anybody was going to offer me for 2022 or not.”
Blaine also signed up to play spring AAU basketball for Team Huncho, an Atlanta-based grassroots program. That was previously an unusual move for a graduating senior, but like fellow JMU commitment Xavier Brown from Williamsburg, his standout AAU performance helped him go from unsigned to a James Madison offer.
The Dukes had shown interest in Blaine for more than a year, but hadn’t offered a scholarship as the coaching staff weighed whether to look for another veteran player in the transfer portal or bring in a high school signee.
But Blaine blew up this spring on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, a top-level AAU system, averaging 20.5 points per game for Team Huncho while also having scouts rave about his defensive prowess. VMI, which recently hired former JMU assistant Andrew Wilson as its head coach, was first to offer Blaine.
But when James Madison came in with a scholarship offer of its own, Blaine said the decision was easy.
“I was already in love with the school, so it was an easy decision,” Blaine said.
The 6-5 combo guard joins Brown, a point guard from Jamestown High School, and DeMatha Catholic big man Jerrell Roberson in the Dukes freshman class. Other newcomers arriving at JMU later this month for the start of a summer practice session include South Dakota State transfer and former Summit League Rookie of the Year Noah Freidel and All-MAAC power forward Mezie Offurum from Mount St. Mary’s.
The addition of Blaine fills the Dukes’ 13th and final scholarship.
