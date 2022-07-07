Looking to bounce back from injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign that was James Madison’s first losing season in 18 years, the Dukes continued to add talent with a pair of commitments from international players who spent last season in the Big 12.
Late Wednesday night, Texas transfer Kobe King-Hawea announced her commitment to JMU on social media. Thursday morning, JMU coach Sean O’Regan confirmed the Dukes had also picked up former TCU guard Caroline Germond.
“They are going to really help,” O’Regan said. “We are going to be really deep.”
A 5-11 guard who grew up in New Zealand and Australia, King-Hawea spent one season with the Longhorns, but played in only five games while battling injury problems of her own. She averaged four points in 10 minutes per game at Texas before entering the transfer portal this spring.
Prior to that, King-Hawea was a first-team All-American at the junior college level for Casper College in Wyoming, and ranked by some as the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the nation. She’d been on the radar of some of the top programs in college basketball even before coming to the United States.
At 18, King-Hawea became the first female player to earn a scholarship to attend the NBA Global Academy in Australia.
“Kobe, I don’t want to build her up too much, but she’s a super talent,” O’Regan said. “Can score. She’s a very, very good 3-point shooter, handles the ball and is pretty athletic. She needs to get back in shape, there’s a ways to go with that, but she could be really special.”
As JMU works to sort out her academic standing following the transfer, King-Hawea is likely to become eligible for the Dukes at the end of the upcoming fall semester. She currently has two years of eligibility remaining, but JMU officials are hoping to appeal for a third.
Germond follows a similar path to Harrisonburg. A native of Angers, France, Germond originally signed with Texas Tech, but after a coaching change wound up at South Plains Community College in Levelland, Texas.
She led South Plains to the NJCAA national tournament, averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 assists per game. At JMU, her role will likely be as a facilitator for the handful of explosive scorers already on the Dukes’ roster.
As a junior at TCU she started 13 games and dished out 79 assists against 39 turnovers. Like King-Hawea, injuries limited her production in 2021-22.
“She had a really great junior college career down at South Plains and the intrigue with me was her junior year at TCU when she was healthy,” O’Regan said. “That’s what we need. I believe we have talented scorers. We need a point guard. That’s just what she is.”
Suddenly JMU, if it can stay healthy, looks like a team with potential to run through the Sun Belt Conference in its debut season. The Dukes return All-CAA forward Kiki Jefferson, who averaged nearly 19 points and seven rebounds per game last season, and combo guard Jamia Hazell, who scored close to 10 points a night.
In addition, JMU brings back Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff, each considered potential all-conference talents who suffered season ending knee injuries last season. Another foreign transfer already in Harrisonburg, 6-4 Russian center Kseniia Kozlova adds size and experience in the front court alongside returning starter Anna Goodman.
Incoming freshman Cheyenne Rowe, who played with Canada’s under-18 national team this summer, gives JMU four international players on the roster. The most recent additions can be attributed largely to new assistant coach Neil Harrow.
A native of Scotland who spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant at Troy, Harrow has increased JMU connections overseas as well as in Texas and junior college ranks.
“He’s responsible for getting us in with Kobe and Caroline,” O’Regan said. “Part of that is international, but also the junior college part. But I don’t know if we get Kobe if we don’t have Caroline and (Kozlova). We have four internationals now and that helps. I talked to Kobe about that. They are going through a journey somebody from Maryland might not understand. If you have a few on your roster, they are more at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.