In its debut season in the Sun Belt Conference, the James Madison women's soccer team was picked to finish second in the league's East Division.
The Dukes received one first-place vote in the poll of the league's 14 head coaches with Old Dominion, which won Conference USA last year, picked to win the East Division with 10 first-place votes. Georgia State received three first-place votes to come in at the third-place spot behind JMU, with Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Appalachian State rounding out the division.
Defending Sun Belt Conference champion South Alabama was picked to finish first again in the West Division, receiving 12 first-place votes while Arkansas State received two first-place votes to earn the second spot in that division, followed by Southern Miss, Louisiana Monroe, Texas State, Louisiana and Troy.
Returning on the scoring front for James Madison is redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderline, who had three goals and five assists a year ago, and sophomore Amanda Attanasi, who had three goals and four additional assists as well.
On the backline, senior captain Mia Pham, senior Ashby Larkin and redshirt junior Brittany Munson all return along with redshirt sophomore Alexandra Blom in goal.
The Dukes kick off the season Aug. 18 against Virginia Commonwealth at home.
2022 Sun Belt Women's Soccer Preseason Poll
East Division
Old Dominion: 94 (10)
James Madison: 74 (1)
Georgia State: 72 (3)
Georgia Southern: 62
Coastal Carolina: 39
Marshall: 26
Appalachian State: 25
West Division
South Alabama: 96 (12)
Arkansas State: 68 (2)
Southern Miss: 68
Louisiana Monroe: 57
Texas State: 54
Louisiana: 27
Troy: 22
2022 Sun Belt Women's Soccer Preseason Awards
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Gracie Wilson, South Alabama
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Gabrielle Gayle, South Alabama
2022 Women's Soccer Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
F – Elis Nemtsov, Georgia Southern
F – Morgan Cross, South Alabama
F – Brooklynn Fugel, Georgia State
F – Aliyah Wilson, Arkansas State
MF – Gracie Wilson, South Alabama
MF – Karleen Bedre, Louisiana
MF – Ilana Izquierdo, Southern Miss
D – Gabrille Gayle, South Alabama
D – Ruthny Mathurin, Louisiana
D – Sade Heinrichs, Georgia Southern
D – Eve Diez Louis, Georgia State
GK – Kasey Perry, Old Dominion
