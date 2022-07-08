When the James Madison men’s basketball team returned to Harrisonburg for summer workouts, the coaching staff had a list of things they wanted to see from the Dukes.
Right at the top was seeing recoveries from injuries for two of the top defenders on the team.
JMU smothered opponents on defense during non-conference play, especially at home where the Dukes led the Colonial Athletic Association in attendance and often fed off the energy from the Atlantic Union Bank Center crowd.
But injuries hurt the Dukes after Christmas. Takal Molson and Terell Strickland were lost for the season and when it came to putting pressure on ballhandlers, many agreed that duo was JMU’s best.
“That’s definitely a fair assessment,” Molson said. “But new guys we brought in all have an edge to them.”
Still, the presence of Molson and Strickland seemed to dictate how the Dukes played on defense last season. The duo combined to make close to three steals per game, but even more than that they took opposing offenses out of their system.
For instance, Virginia came to Harrisonburg last December with a distinct size advantage in the paint. But over the course of JMU’s 52-49 victory, the pressure on the perimeter made it tough for the Cavaliers to get it inside. 7-footers Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro attempted only four field goals between them while All-ACC power forward Jayden Gardner went 6-for-9 from the field, often settling for mid-range jumpers.
Both Strickland and Molson have been back in the gym this summer. Molson is still recovering from knee surgery, but shooting and moving during workouts. He’s expected to be back to full-blown scrimmaging by fall.
Strickland, entering his third year with the Dukes, missed most of last summer with his arm in a sling and was still feeling effects of that even early in the 2021-22 campaign. By the time JMU was in the midst of conference play, he was hurt again. But JMU coach Mark Byington said recovery this time has gone well.
“Terell was cleared a long time ago,” Byington said. “He’s looking great. I’m so happy he’s playing pain free. He’s shooting the ball better than he’s ever shot it before and we really missed him and everything he does and brings to the court. He played through a lot last year and was never really fully healthy.”
Molson is on a different schedule, but Byington and Co. are pleased with how he’s coming along. The Buffalo native who is preparing for his second season with JMU after previously playing for Canisius and Seton Hall, is expected to be ready for the start of the season.
“Tak is way ahead,” Byington said. “We might have Tak for full five-on-five clearance by mid-September. We really kind of start our main practices at the end of September, so it’s really good timing. He’s actually getting basketball work in right now, just not at the pace somebody would if they were completely cleared.”
After struggling in conference play and finishing 15-14 just a year after winning the CAA regular season title in 2021, the Dukes are aiming for a return to that form in their debut Sun Belt season. Bringing those players back healthy could be a key.
Strickland already thinks this offseason feels more reminiscent of his highly successful first year at JMU.
“I’m finally healthy,” Strickland said. “I’m all good and I’m ready. My whole body and my legs feel different. My shot feels better. The way I finish and the way I move feels better. I’m ready to get back to what we started my freshman year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.