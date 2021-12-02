While most of Harrisonburg was already focused on the game James Madison has on the schedule next week, the Eastern Mennonite Royals made the short drive across the city Thursday night completely focused on their big opportunity inside JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Royals outplayed JMU for a half before the superior athleticism of the Division I Dukes eventually resulted in a 96-54 JMU victory.
“To play the way we did, I was really proud of our guys,” EMU coach Melvin Felix said. “The energy in the building was great and I think our guys kind of fed off that. It was a great first half, not so great second half for us.”
Takal Molson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, both highs since arriving at JMU this offseason. Vado Morse added 15 points and Alonzo Sule had 12 points and eight rebounds as JMU improved to 7-2 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Landon Swingler had nine points to lead EMU, all in the first half as the Royals (3-3) built their lead in what was officially an exhibition for the visitors.
Perhaps JMU overlooked the crosstown D-III squad with Virginia set to visit the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Tuesday, a game that’s already sold out. The Royals certainly came ready to play, first building an early lead, then responding to JMU’s first big run to go into the locker room leading.
Give Eastern Mennonite a lot of credit, they played harder than us the first half,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “They made shots, which kind of amplified the fact that they played harder. The good thing was we were able to bounce back and regroup. I thought we played very well in the second half, regardless of opponent.”
The Royals got off to as good a start as they could have hoped for, racing to a 12-4 lead in the game’s first four minutes while JMU struggled on offense. The Dukes missed eight of their first ten shot attempts and had a handful of sloppy turnovers early before Sule started converting in the paint.
Sule scored eight points in two minutes of game time to help JMU grab it’s first lead, 14-12, with less than 12 minutes to go in the first half. That was part of an 18-0 run for the Dukes as they began to push the pace and extended the lead to double figures midway through the opening period.
But the Royals kept the contingent of EMU fans who made the trip across town engaged as they answered with a 13-0 run of their own late in the first half and went to the locker room with a 33-31 lead.
“I think we just didn’t play hard enough as well as the shots not falling,” Molson said. “That was the outcome of it and I’m glad we were able to regroup and come out and play hard in the second half.”
As the second half began, the Dukes brought more energy and it was Molson who scored seven straight points as JMU stormed back into the lead. After a pair of 3-pointers by Vado Morse and Jaylen Hodge, the Dukes had their biggest lead to that point, 50-35, with about 14 minutes to go.
Almost before anyone knew it, JMU’s lead had been extended to 30 points behind pressure defense and Molson’s biggest scoring night as a Duke.
Now JMU can officially turn its focus on Virginia.
“We know what we are capable of,” Morse said. “So we got to come out and play hard no matter who we play. We’ve got to come out with that intensity.”
Eastern Mennonite 33 21 — 54
James Madison 31 65 — 96
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Simmons 0 1-2 1, Swingler 4 0-0 9, Mahlong 1 0-0 3, Jones 2 0-0 4, Watlington 2 0-0 4, Nyagwegwe 3 0-0 7, Hagerman 2 0-0 6, Cousins 4 0-0 8, Davis 1 0-0 2, Walker 3 2-3 8, Fisher 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 5-9 54.
JAMES MADISON (96) — Amadi 4 0-0 8, Sule 6 0-0 12, Morse 6 0-0 15, Strickland 3 0-0 6, Hodge 3 0-0 8, Ihenacho 1 0-0 2, Molson 9 7-9 25, Stinson 1 0-0 3, McConnell 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Feden 1 0-0 2. Totals 41 7-11 96.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 5 (Hagerman 2, Nyagwegwe, Mahlong, Swingler), James Madison 7 (Morse 3, Hodge 2, Stinson, McConnell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.