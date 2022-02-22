As James Madison heads to Towson on Wednesday for the first of back-to-back games against the Tigers to close out the regular season, the Dukes have a lot to deal with.
Perhaps at the top of the list is Towson standout Cam Holden.
The only Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball player ranked in the top 10 in scoring (13.8 ppg), rebounding (7.8 rpg) and assists (2.9 apg), the 6-5 transfer from Tennessee-Martin is also second in the conference with 1.9 steals per game. He’s also played nearly every position on the floor of the Tigers, who enter the week a half game behind UNC Wilmington at the top of the league standings.
“He might be the most unique player in our league,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “They were without their point guards at Elon, so he was their starting point guard. He can post up. He can pass. He can make 3’s. It’s not the best thing he does, but he can make them.”
Byington’s praise for Holden isn’t surprising when you consider that the Forsyth, Ga., native nearly joined the Dukes. Holden told the Daily News-Record in the summer that he was prepared to commit to JMU after transferring from UT-Martin, but found out some credits in his major wouldn’t be accepted into the same program at James Madison.
So now instead of coaching Holden, Byington and his staff are looking for a way to slow him down.
“He’s gotten better and better throughout his career,” Byington said. “I’ve obviously seen him now for a lot of years and watched him develop. I think he’s a huge key to their success. I think he’s a perfect fit for them, but also his game is so unique he can fit on any team anywhere because he can do everything.”
The Dukes have to feel somewhat fortunate they will have their full roster available to counter Holden — minus Takal Molson and Terell Strickland, both out for the season with injuries — after a fight at UNC Wilmington on Saturday led to five total ejections, including two for JMU.
Julien Wooden and Justin Amadi both missed the final eight nine minutes of regulation and all of overtime in the Dukes’ one-point loss to the Seahawks. Byington confirmed on Tuesday that neither player was suspended by the CAA and, in fact, the conference’s head of officials had concluded Amadi was erroneously ejected, allowing the Seahawks to shoot two more free throws than they should have.
But the end result remained a loss for JMU, now 15-12 and 6-10 in the CAA. That could be as upsetting to the Tigers this week as the Dukes, as Towson (21-7, 12-3 CAA) battles UNCW for the conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament — an event JMU can’t take part in ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.
The Dukes and Tigers tip off at 7 p.m. from SECU Arena in Towson, Md. The teams will play again on Saturday in Harrisonburg to close out the regular season.
