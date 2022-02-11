There’s still a bitter taste in the mouths of James Madison’s women’s lacrosse players after North Carolina knocked them out of the NCAA tournament last spring.
It was a tough draw for the Dukes last spring, facing the Tar Heels in the second round, falling 14-9 in Chapel Hill.
The 12th-ranked Dukes welcome the No. 2 Tar Heels to Harrisonburg on Saturday, facing off for the eighth straight season, and the JMU players have been looking forward to the game.
“We've had this game circled on our schedule for a while and since they ended our season last year,” redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said. “It's definitely something we're getting excited for to have them back at Sentara [Park],”
Scheduling UNC each year is something that JMU head coach Shelley Klaes takes pride in.
“I think it really helps to set the tone that we're not afraid of anyone,” Klaes said. “That we're willing to go up against the best to become the best.”
Klaes said she looks at the matchup with UNC as a “win, win” because it will help the Dukes earn quality points in the NCAA’s RPI rankings by playing one of the top programs in the country.
The annual match against UNC dates back to 2015 and JMU’s 15-14 win in double overtime to open the 2018 season was Dougherty’s first collegiate contest.
In that win, which was the last time the Dukes upended the Tar Heels in the regular season, Dougherty logged 12 saves, playing all 60 minutes.
The 2018 season was a magical one for the Dukes, winning the national championship, beating UNC in the semifinals en route to the title game against Boston College.
“It's the thrill in the hype of playing a team that's a brand name,” Dougherty said of playing UNC. “We fight to be brand name and we deserve to be brand name every year and just kind of going out and proving that we have a chip on our shoulder we're just as good.”
The last time UNC made the trek to Harrisonburg, the Tar Heels won 15-7 in 2020.
Redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky said many of the JMU players from that game are seniors now and want to avenge the loss.
“I think last time we did we, we didn't really compete with them as well as we should have,” Checkosky said. “It's gonna be really exciting to see how we are able to compete.”
In order for the Dukes to knock off the Tar Heels on Saturday, Klaes said it comes down to two things: being able to run with UNC and minimizing turnovers.
In last season’s 15-5 loss, Klaes said the Dukes did a good job at minimizing turnovers for the most part, excpt for a three-to four-minute span, where UNC capitalized on the errors.
The Dukes committed 20 turnovers to the Tar Heels’ eight last season and only forced one UNC turnover in the second half. When the Dukes beat the Tar Heels in 2018, they only committed 10 turnovers in the first meeting and just 12 in the NCAA semifinal.
Playing a high-caliber team in the season opener will allow the Dukes to get a good look at what they’re doing well and what they need to improve on, according to redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey.
“You can find out your strengths and weaknesses a lot quicker, playing against one of the best teams in the country,” Matey said. “So it'll obviously highlight what we need to work on and maybe what we're really, really good at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.