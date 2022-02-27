James Madison got big games from its veterans to avoid an upset at Hofstra as Kiki Jefferson led a rally to give the Dukes a 68-63 victory on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action.
Jefferson finished with 23 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, as JMU trailed entering the final two minutes before closing strong. Jaylin Carodine had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Brianna Tinsley finished with 14 points and also made big plays down the stretch for JMU (13-14, 9-7 CAA).
Jaylen Hines finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pride (6-18, 3-13 CAA).
Coming into Sunday, JMU had won 19 of the past 20 regular season games against the Pride, but this has been anything but a typical season for the Dukes, mired in injuries and staring at the possibility of their first losing season since 2003-04.
With the Dukes coming off a disappointing loss at Northeastern where the Huskies swept the season series for the first time ever, Hofstra jumped on JMU early. The Pride quickly had a nine-point lead before JMU managed to get going. But the Dukes settled in and a 3-pointer by Jefferson, who was coming off one of the worst games of her career, made it a 17-14 Hofstra lead after 10 minutes.
Carodine got the scoring started in the second half with a trey of her own to tie the game. Soon, the Dukes were in the midst of a run with most of the scoring coming from behind the arc as another 3-pointer from Carodine made it 23-19 JMU with six minutes left in the first half.
Hofstra responded and the squads traded the lead the rest of the first half before Jefferson again closed out a quarter with a bucket to make it a 33-31 JMU lead at halftime.
But that didn’t mean the Dukes had momentum in the second half. JMU went the first six minutes of the third quarter without a point, but still managed to hit the midway point of the period trailing by just a point.
By the 3:20 mark of the third JMU was still yet to make a second-half field goal, but held a 35-34 lead as Hofstra’s offensive struggled nearly matched the Dukes until Hines sparked an 8-1 run to give the Pride what felt like a significant lead late in the third quarter.
By the end of the quarter, JMU had made just one field goal in nine tries and turned it over nine times, allowing Hofstra to possess a 47-40 lead heading to the fourth.
The Pride still led 52-50 after a three-point play by Jefferson with about seven minutes to go capped a 6-0 JMU run. But heading to the final two minutes Hofstra seemed to have an answer each time JMU got within a bucket.
But JMU’s veterans stepped up in crunch time as a 3-pointer by Tinsley and a jumper by Jefferson put the Dukes back on top. Jefferson then essentially iced the contest from the free throw line.
James Madison 14 19 7 28 — 68
Hofstra — 17 14 16 16 — 63
JAMES MADISON (68) — Carodine 6 1-2 15, Tinsley 4 3-3 14, Green 0 0-0 0, Goodman 2 0-0 4, Tynes 1 1-3 3, Hazell 1 5-6 7, Jefferson 7 8-9 23, Ouderkirk 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 18-23 68.
HOFSTRA (63) — Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Markisic 7 0-0 18, Ineza 0 0-0 0, Nicholson 4 3-6 13, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Knight 1 0-2 2, Hines 10 2-4 22, Swint 2 0-0 4, Henry 2 0-0 4, Custis 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-12 63.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 6 (Tinsley 3, Carodine 2, Jefferson), Hofstra 6 (Markisic 4, Nicholson).
