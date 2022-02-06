James Madison overcame a terrible start at William & Mary behind a huge game from Kiki Jefferson to defeat the Tribe 64-58 on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action in Williamsburg.
Jefferson finished with a career-high 32 points to go along with seven rebounds to lead JMU (11-10, 7-3 CAA) to its second straight road victory. With the win, the Dukes stay just two games back of Drexel and Delaware atop the conference standings.
Jaylin Carodine added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals for JMU while William & Mary guard Riley Casey got off to a hot start and finished with 20 points.
Casey was on fire to start the game for the Tribe (6-14, 1-8 CAA), scoring William & Mary’s first eight points and guiding her team to a 10-point lead late in the opening quarter. Between Casey’s 11 first-quarter points and JMU’s five turnovers in the first ten minutes, it was a dominant performance for the previously struggling Tribe to start the game.
It didn’t get any better for the Dukes between quarters as JMU continued to give the ball away and William & Mary continued to knock down 3-pointers. The Tribe stretched the lead out to 18 points early in the second before both teams went ice cold, going three minutes without a field goal on either side.
But the Dukes chipped away late in the first half as Carodine and Jefferson provided nearly all of the production and a breakaway layup by Carodine got JMU back within single digits with a minute to go before halftime.
Despite shooting just 39 percent from the field in the first half, JMU closed on a 12-2 run to make it a 33-25 Tribe lead at the break.
JMU quickly cut the lead to just four points early in the second half but on the very next possession, Casey was fouled while making a 3-pointer and converted on a four-point play. But that play only temporarily delayed JMU’s comeback.
The Dukes scored six quick points with Jefferson knocking down a 3-pointer then Carodine getting fouled on a bucket in transition to give JMU a 43-42 edge with 2:35 left in the third quarter, its first lead since it was 2-0.
It was still a two-point JMU lead heading to the final period.
JMU was nursing a three-point lead with some momentum four minutes into the fourth when Sidney Wagner was called for a charge crashing into Carodine in the lane. But after a review, it was determined Carodine had a heel on the restricted circle and the end result was two points for the Tribe.
That was the start of a four-point run for William & Mary, all at the free throw line, to get the lead back. Jefferson’s third 3-pointer of the game put JMU back on top, but the teams hit the final two minutes tied 56-all.
But Jefferson struck again as her bucket put ahead with 1:48 to go and she pulled down a rebound of a Tribe miss with 14 seconds left before hitting a pair of free throws to essentially wrap it up.
James Madison 13 12 21 18 — 64
William & Mary 23 10 11 14 — 58
JAMES MADISON (64) — Carodine 5 4-5 14, Tinsley 1 0-0 2, Green 0 2-2 2, Goodman 2 1-2 5, Jefferson 11 7-9 32, Tynes 0 1-4 1, Hazell 3 2-2 8. Totals 22 17-24 64.
WILLIAM & MARY (58) — Wagner 6 2-2 16, Casey 6 3-3 20, McTeer 4 0-1 8, Bellamy 4 2-2 10, Beckwith 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 7-8 58.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 3 (Jefferson 3), William & Mary 7 (Casey 5, Wagner 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.