Coaches often give their teams the rest of the night to celebrate a big victory before requiring the players to turn their attention to the next game. Even that was difficult for James Madison following Friday night’s triumph against rival George Mason.
The Dukes, off to a 4-0 start after handing the Patriots their first loss, had a 4:15 a.m. wakeup call scheduled for Saturday morning ahead of a 6 a.m. flight to Florida. Once in the Sunshine State, JMU will get three more games against solid mid-major competition, starting Monday afternoon with Kent State in the opening round of the Naples Invitational.
“The tournament in Florida is loaded,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “It’s absolutely loaded. Every team down there is probably going to be first or second within their league. We start with Kent State and I watched them play Xavier. They’ve got a really good team.”
The Golden Flashes are 1-1 with a victory against Division III Oberlin, but led Xavier most of the way in the season opener before suffering a Musketeers rally. Preseason All-MAC selection Sincere Carry enters the tournament averaging 16 points and three assists and could provide another challenge to the JMU backcourt.
Regardless of what happens in the tournament opener, JMU will face good competition in the next two rounds. The Naples Invitational field also includes Wright State, George Washington, East Tennessee State, Murray State, Missouri State and Long Beach State.
“What we’re going to do in this tournament is we’re going to keep getting better,” Byington said. “We need these games, we need these experiences and we need these styles. We’re growing. We’re learning and that’s what you want in November.”
JMU has been fantastic on defense to start the season, forcing opponents into 21.3 turnovers a game. But the Dukes had their own problems taking care of the ball Friday night, committing 20 turnovers against George Mason.
Cleaning up the offensive end is one goal that has kept the Dukes grounded even in the midst of an exciting start that has energized the JMU fanbase.
“I think this week is going to be crucial,” said JMU guard Jalen Hodge, who along with Vado Morse, leads the Dukes in scoring at 12 points per game. “The way the tournament is set up, it’s going to take everybody in the locker room, all the guys. I think how we stay together is going to really impact the outcome of these games.”
