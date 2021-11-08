Tuesday when James Madison hosts Virginia for the women’s basketball opener, it will be a game that’s taken on more significance than just a season debut.
The Dukes, banned from the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament after the school announced on Saturday it was moving to the Sun Belt Conference, not only welcome a full array of fans to the Atlantic Union Bank Center for the first time. They know each and every game is important for building an at-large NCAA Tournament resume.
And even considering Virginia’s struggles in recent seasons, any opportunity to take down a traditional ACC power is a big one. On top of the CAA’s decision, the Dukes shouldn’t lack for fire when they take the court.
“It’s an opportunity that’s been taken away from them,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “They are taking away a three-game tournament and an automatic qualifier. We have been an at-large bid here before. We have the schedule to be an at-large bid if we play well enough. Some people don’t have that luxury.”
The Dukes defeated Virginia in the previous meeting between the long-time women’s hoops rivals, winning last season in Charlottesville shortly before the Cavaliers shut down their season in the midst of COVID-19.
JMU went on to a second-place finish in the CAA, a down year by the Dukes’ standards. Both programs have optimism that 2021-22 will bring better days.
Virginia hit the transfer market, perhaps most notably picking up 6-4 center Eleah Parker, a two-time All-Ivy League pick who adds size and experience underneath.
For JMU, high hopes hinge more on returning players and the belief this Dukes’ squad is a more cohesive unit than a year ago.
“I think we are a lot more disciplined this year,” junior forward Kiki Jefferson said. “I wouldn’t say we are more hungry, because we have a lot of dogs on this team and we are always hungry. But I think we are buying in more. We’re paying attention. We go to film. We’re in the gym and more on the little things because little things win games.”
Jefferson, a first-team All-CAA pick last year, is back after leading JMU in scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg) last season while Clemson transfer Claire Neff joined the team late last season and is expected to play a more significant part this year.
One question mark for JMU heading into Saturday is the health of reigning CAA Rookie of the Year Peyton McDaniel, who sat out the Dukes’ scrimmage versus Shepherd last week. O’Regan told the Daily News-Record on Saturday he wasn’t sure if McDaniel, who averaged 12.2 points as a freshman, will be available.
The opener marks the first of several important non-conference opportunities for the Dukes, who even before the CAA decision scheduled with a potential at-large bid in mind.
JMU will host No. 4 Maryland on Sunday and also take on North Carolina, West Virginia and Villanova before embarking on one last run through the CAA.
“Your goals just change and are prioritized a little more,” O’Regan said. “Not that you aren’t going to play every game to win anyway, but I think it’s a different level of focus if you know your only hope to play in the postseason is an at-large bid. I hope that’s true.”
