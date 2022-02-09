For James Madison, the challenging early schedule is nothing new, but takes on more meaning as the Dukes prepare to open the season Saturday against No. 2 North Carolina at Sentara Park.
JMU, the winners of the past four CAA Tournament championships, won’t be able to participate in that event this spring as the 12th-ranked Dukes get ready to move to the Sun Belt Conference. But JMU has an opportunity to make another trip to the NCAA playoff, where it was crowned the national champion in 2018.
“We’re not afraid to take on anyone,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “Taking on the Tar Heels is a part of that.”
UNC has become something of a rival for JMU on the lacrosse field. The Dukes and Heels traditionally open the season against each other and have been frequent postseason opponents. JMU topped the Tar Heels in the national semifinals in 2018, but lost to UNC in Chapel Hill in the second round last spring.
“Our team is really, really excited,” JMU redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson said. “UNC is always our opener and they unfortunately ended our season last year. So we’re really excited to get out there and compete and see what we can do. We play them every year and there is some good competition against them.”
JMU was one of the nation’s top defensive teams in 2021 in front of All-American goalie Molly Dougherty, a season that ended with the loss to UNC in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but the Dukes expect to be more prolific on the offensive end with a deep midfield and an attack unit led by Peterson, who scored 45 goals last season, and fifth-year player Katie Checkosky.
“We have great athletes and great intensity and passion in the way we play,” Klaes said. “Now it’s about polish and playing the game with precision and excelling in that way as well. Last year our offense had to learn how to generate shots. That’s what we worked through last year. This is a way more confident team and I think you’re going to see more transition and earlier shots in a possession.”
While North Carolina is the first test for JMU, which has been to every NCAA Tournament since 2015, it’s just the first. The Dukes non-conference slate also includes road games at No. 9 Maryland, No. 11 Virginia and No. 25 Penn State as well as a home game against No. 17 Rutgers and a neutral site matchup with No. 21 UConn.
The Dukes say knowing they have that kind of non-conference schedule ahead of them took some of the sting out of finding out they can’t go for a fifth-consecutive CAA Tournament title because there is still an opportunity to accomplish something much bigger than a conference crown.
But Dougherty, who was in the cage when JMU won the NCAA title in 2018, said more than anything it was her teammates that helped ease that blow.
“It’s a great group of girls,” Dougherty said. “I enjoy being around these people. You’re having a bad day and somebody is going to crack a joke or make you smile. It’s about more than lacrosse and I think this team, family wise, embodies everything we talk about being the JMU program.”
