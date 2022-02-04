James Madison’s balanced scoring effort was better than a career game from Elon’s Brie Perpignan as the Dukes topped the Phoenix 71-56 Friday night on the road in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action.
Perpignan finished with 34 points, but JMU got 14 points and 19 rebounds from Jaylin Carodine while Kiki Jefferson added 19 and eight for the Dukes, who had six players score at least eight points.
JMU improved to 10-10 and 6-3 in CAA action, rebounding from a home loss to Northeastern last weekend. Elon fell to 10-8 and 2-7 in conference play with the Dukes sweeping the season series against the Phoenix and dominating the game on the glass.
James Madison outrebounded Elon 45-25 and pulled down 23 on the offensive end, leading to 20 second-chance points.
The Dukes kept Perpignan, Elon’s top scorer for the season, under control when the Phoenix visited Harrisonburg earlier this season. But Perpignan was on fire to start the game Friday, scoring 13 points in the first quarter while draining her first six shot attempts.
But JMU was dominating the boards with Carodine leading the way as the Dukes opened up a 10-point advantage early in the second period. Midway through the second quarter Carodine was already well on her way to a double-double and JMU owned a 37-21 lead.
But Perpignan continued to sizzle for the Phoenix, preventing JMU from completely running away with it in the first half. The guard from Upper Marlboro, Md., hit 10 of 12 from the field for 22 points in the first half as Elon cut it to 12 at the break.
JMU, however, had a balanced effort while Elon got just eight first half points from anyone other than Perpignan. The Dukes continued to rack up second-chance opportunities in the second half, and a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound from Anna Goodman made it a 48-30 JMU lead just three minutes into the third quarter.
As the third quarter wore on, JMU’s hot shooting start cooled. Elon finally got some offense away from Perpignan when Kayla Liles drained a deep 3-pointer to make it a nine-point game with less than two minutes left in the third.
But JMU’s defense buckled down in the fourth quarter after Elon got within seven. The Phoenix went more than four minutes without a field goal early in the fourth as the Dukes pushed the lead back to double digits.
Elon had another push in it though. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Liles and Perpignan cut JMU’s advantage to six points with 3:50 left in the game. But JMU closed it strong and head to Williamsburg where the Dukes will take on William & Mary on Sunday.
James Madison 25 17 14 15 — 71
Elon 17 13 17 9 — 56
JAMES MADISON (71) — Carodine 3 7-7 14, Tinsley 2 3-4 9, Green 3 1-2 8, Goodman 3 2-2 8, Jefferson 8 2-2 19, Hazell 3 1-2 8, Ouderkirk 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 16-19 71.
ELON (56) — Perpignan 14 3-5 34, Carter 1 0-0 2, Liles 4 1-2 11, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Traore 1 3-3 5, James 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 9-14 56.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 7 (Tinsley 2, Jefferson, Green, Ouderkirk, Hazell, Carodine). Elon 5 (Perpignan 3, Liles 2).
