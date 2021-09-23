His catch on fourth-and-1 in the opening quarter kept James Madison’s first touchdown drive alive against Weber State this past Saturday, and ultimately enabled the Dukes to take their first lead in the top 10 showdown they’d eventually win 37-24.
Kris Thornton, JMU’s slot receiver, was lined up wide to quarterback Cole Johnson’s right with the ball at the Weber State 25 before Johnson motioned Thornton in front of him. Johnson took the snap as Thornton slipped past him and then dunked the ball to the speedy pass-catcher on a screen.
Weber State defensive back Marque Collins appeared to have clean shot to tackle Thornton behind the line of scrimmage, but Thornton evaded Collins and used his acceleration to turn what should’ve been a loss of yards – and turnover on downs – into a 7-yard gain.
This week, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti acknowledged how Thornton served a critical role for JMU in the victory at Weber State.
“I thought Kris played tremendous the other night,” Cignetti said. “If you had to list the performances of the team – every guy that played from 1 to 55 or whatever it was – he would’ve been in the upper five percent.
“He had some key third- and fourth-down catches. He played extremely well. No missed assignments and caught the ball when he had an opportunity, took advantage of it. And you know, he played like an All-Pro [on Saturday] in a big game.”
Of Thornton’s eight catches for 57 yards against the Wildcats, four of the receptions resulted in first downs.
This season, Thornton, the third-year transfer from VMI and first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice this past spring, has tallied 18 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
“We try to get him the ball,” Cignetti said.
Scheduling Quirk
Cignetti’s main goal this week during the Dukes’ bye, is to get the team rested and ready as their tough stretch continues on Oct. 2 at No. 21 New Hampshire. Beginning with Weber State, JMU was slated to play five straight ranked opponents with four of those contests coming on the road.
“We’re going to have to play really well and consistent week in and week out,” Cignetti said. “It’ll be a challenge.”
Of those four upcoming games with CAA opponents – at New Hampshire, vs. No. 11 Villanova, at No. 24 Richmond and at No. 9 Delaware – both Villanova and Richmond will come off bye weeks to face the Dukes.
“We’re glad to have a bye week and get rested up,” Cignetti said, “get some guys mended and get a little bit of a jump on New Hampshire and then we’re back into the thick of it.”
Stat Leaders
Five JMU players are in the top 20 nationally for at least one statistical category.
Dukes senior quarterback Cole Johnson is second in the FCS for completion percentage (74 percent) and passing efficiency (200.4 rating) while he’s tied for third for passing touchdowns with 11 and tied for seventh for yards per pass attempt (9.93 yards per attempt).
His top target, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. is tied for second for receiving touchdowns with five and is seventh with his 315 receiving yards.
On defense, fifth-year junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu is tied for 18th in sacks per game. He has three total. Senior cornerback Greg Ross has two interceptions so far and that’s tied for the 20th most per game in FCS.
Finally on special teams, kicker Ethan Ratke is 6-for-6 on field-goal tries and that 100-percent clip is the best in the subdivision. He’s also third in the country for scoring (12.7 points per game).
