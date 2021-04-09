James Madison has another regular-season game after all.
On Friday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced the top-ranked Dukes will host No. 12 Richmond at Bridgeforth Stadium on April 17 at 2 p.m.
The game serves as a de facto CAA South Division championship contest, with the winner walking away in play for the conference’s automatic qualifying bid into the FCS postseason. JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) needs to play one more conference game to be eligible for the league’s automatic qualifying bid while Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) needs to play to one more game to get to the minimum number of four total to be eligible for the postseason.
Richmond’s date with William & Mary for this Saturday was postponed, per the same announcement from the CAA, giving the Spiders every reason to make up one of the two missed contests with the Dukes. Earlier this season, JMU and Richmond were postponed on March 20 due to coronavirus issues within the Dukes’ program and on April 3 because of COVID-19 problems with the Spiders.
The two schools have matched up 37 times in their histories and have met in every season since 1987. JMU leads the all-time series 19-18 and have won its last four against Richmond.
The contest between the Dukes and the Spiders will be televised on NBC Sports Washington Plus.
