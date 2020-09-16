James Madison is restarting its football workouts Wednesday afternoon, a source told the Daily News-Record.
The Dukes had been on hiatus since Aug. 27 when JMU announced it had to pause football workouts due to an uptick in coronavirus cases within the program.
The jump in positive COVID-19 cases coincided with the school’s reopening as the general student body returned to the campus last month. Since then, the university moved most of its classes online, and sent students who were living on campus back home.
At the time of the stoppage, there were five coronavirus cases – four asymptomatic and one symptomatic – within the football program and 25 others had to be quarantined due to contact tracing.
But between July 1 and Aug. 21 when athletes began returning to campus, JMU conducted 511 total tests that resulted in only three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.
JMU isn’t playing a fall football season, but the Dukes along with their league, the Colonial Athletic Association, is hoping to play this spring.
The workouts resume as the football program welcomes new director of strength and conditioning Derek Owings, who was hired on Tuesday.
