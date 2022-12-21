Kseniia Kozlova scored a career-high 18 points to lead James Madison in a rout of Eastern Michigan in non-conference women's basketball action on Tuesday, a 78-43 victory in Philadelphia, Pa.
Jamia Hazell added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals as the Dukes shot better than 46 percent from the field and improved to 9-2 this season.
Texas transfer Kobe King-Hawea made her JMU debut, coming off the bench to score 11 points in 15 minutes of action.
Eastern Michigan was led by Olivia Smith, who scored 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Eastern Michigan 10 16 7 10 — 43
James Madison 18 18 25 17 — 78
EASTERN MICHIGAN (43) — Austin 2 1-2 6, Skanes 1 2-4 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Eke 1 0-0 2, Peneda 0 1-4 1, Smith 6 0-0 16, Ozzy 2 4-8 8, Cabello 1 0-0 2, 0 2-4 2. Totals 14 10-22 43.
JAMES MADISON (78) — Kozlova 9 0-1 18, Hazell 5 1-3 12, Jefferson 4 1-3 9, Germond 2 0-0 5, Ouderkirk 1 0-0 2, King-Hawea 4 2-4 11, McDaniel 3 1-2 8, Neff 1 1-1 4, Rowe 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 3-4 3, Goodman 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 9-18 78.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Michigan 5 (Smith 4, Austin), James Madison 5 (Hazell, Germond, Neff, King-Hawea, McDaniel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.