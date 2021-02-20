James Madison did what it does best and rode its rushing attack to 52-0 season-opening blowout win over visiting Morehead State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes (1-0) rushed for 372 yards. It was their fifth 300-yard rushing effort since coach Curt Cignetti took over before the 2019 season. JMU running backs Jawon Hamilton and Latrele Palmer had two rushing touchdowns each, and fellow running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Solomon Vanhorse each had a score on the ground.
JMU’s defense limited Morehead State (0-1) to 98 total yards. Safeties Wayne Davis and Que Reid each tallied an interception. Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had a team-high eight tackles.
The Dukes are scheduled to wrap up non-conference action next week when they host Robert Morris.
