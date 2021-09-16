The menacing, stop-everything-up-front defense is back at its usual tricks.
James Madison, two games into its campaign, is second in all of the FCS against the run.
“The key has just been physicality and using our speed as an advantage,” Dukes fifth-year junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said, “so we’re physical at the point of attack and then our linebackers are flying around and making plays in the backfield. It’s just been us all in unison, being in sync and communicating.”
The Dukes are yielding only nine rushing yards per contest, using negative plays to derail the opposition’s drives. JMU leads the country in team tackles for loss with 22 and is tied for ninth in the FCS with seven sacks as a team.
But they only have two players – Ukwu for his two sacks and senior defensive end Bryce Carter for his 3.5 tackles for loss – within the top 50 individuals in each of those categories, which means JMU has many defenders involved in the effort to track down running backs and quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage.
Sixteen JMU defenders have at least half a tackle for loss and seven have at least half a sack entering Saturday’s top 10 meeting between the No. 3 Dukes and host No. 9 Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
“I think they’re doing a nice job,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of his defensive line, “and you’re playing without an All-American [defensive tackle Mike Greene] still. But Bryce Carter, Abi [Nwabuoku-Okonji], Ukwu, [James] Carpenter and [Tony] Thurston, and we got [Jordan] Funk in there [against Maine], Zaid Hamdan, Jalen Green, [Antonio] Colclough, so we’ve got a lot of guys we can play to keep them fresh.”
Fifth-year junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who overwhelmed Maine quarterback Derek Robertson for a sack on a third-quarter blitz in which Tucker-Dorsey went unblocked against the Black Bears this past Saturday, suggested there’s a unique factor steadying the defense this fall to aid its success. He said he feels like there’s competition within all positions as a continuation from training camp, so players right now believe every rep matters in regard to playing-time status.
In most years when the calendar turns from August to September, the competition that existed in preseason practices fades as starters and backups settle into their roles.
“Looking back in the past we’ve always had older guys,” Tucker-Dorsey said, “and we’re not really a young [defense], but we’re a newer [defense]. We got a lot of new faces and a lot of different guys in different places and we’re getting guys back from injury, so competition is a beautiful thing to have.
“I think everyone is just hungry and we’re playing together,” he said. “We still have guys fighting for playing time and fighting for positions, so I think everyone is just hungry and within that we’re playing together and everyone understands we’re working toward the same goal, so I think it’s coming together beautifully.”
Ukwu said defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman increased the number of pressures to fluster Robertson when he entered in place of Maine starter Joe Fagnano, who was hurt in the second quarter this past weekend.
“We kept it fairly similar,” Ukwu said. “And Coach Hetherman likes to blitz a lot so he dialed that up a little bit, knowing that [Robertson] wasn’t prepared to play and didn’t expect the starter to get hurt. So, we were just trying to throw as many bodies at him as possible to get him rattled and get him to make some mistakes.”
This coming Saturday, Hetherman and the Dukes could look to take advantage of another team forced to use a backup quarterback.
Weber State starting signal-caller Bronson Barron suffered a knee injury against Dixie State this past Saturday and is day-to-day, according to Wildcats coach Jay Hill. And although Hill hasn’t ruled Barron out, he was preparing backup Randall Johnson to play as of Tuesday.
Under Hetherman, JMU finished third in the country for rushing defense this past spring and in 2019.
