There’s no singular culprit for what happened Saturday afternoon.
James Madison offered a parade of reasons for why it suffered the stunning loss it did to Villanova.
The Dukes’ offense was lackluster and didn’t score in the second half. All-American kicker Ethan Ratke missed two potential go-ahead field goals, and coach Curt Cignetti said JMU missed too many tackles on defense in the last two quarters. That includes on the Wildcats’ gutsy fourth-and-1 conversion in their own territory to seal the victory, in which the Dukes could’ve turned Villanova over on downs with a stop, to give Ratke, perhaps, another chance at redemption.
“We had the right call on defense,” Cignetti said. “We hit [Villanova running back Justin Covington] in the backfield, but missed the tackle and he got the first down. It was a good effort.”
Other flaws were exposed, too, like quarterback Cole Johnson being sacked three times for a second straight week while playing behind a young offensive line that starts three freshmen.
The Dukes’ secondary was nowhere to be found either, when Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith hit wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle, who was behind the defense without hassle, on the 57-yard touchdown that gave the Wildcats the 28-27 score they’d win by.
“We ran a double move and I tried to look the safety off and come back to [Pringle],” Smith said. “And when I brought my eyes back to him, the cornerback just stopped. He just stopped completely and there was no one back there with [Pringle].”
In spite of those many issues, though, JMU had chances to win and could’ve been 5-0 with an unblemished record.
Instead, the Dukes are 4-1 and thinking about how to move forward from the surprising setback.
“I think a combination of everything,” Johnson, a sixth-year senior, said is how he and his teammates felt afterward. “Upset, mad, but a lot of older guys understand that we’ve got a lot of football ahead of us and we don’t want anyone to sit here and act like the season is over. We’re going to learn from this and clean up our mistakes.”
Cignetti expressed similar thoughts.
“We lost a football game,” he said, “and learn from it, get better from it and handle it with maturity and class. Give [Villanova] credit. They deserve all the credit in the world. They had some guys really step up and make some plays. And you know, everything is out there still. It’s still not even the middle of the season.”
JMU doesn’t control its own destiny in the Colonial Athletic Association anymore. An outright conference championship is unlikely as is a top seed to host in Harrisonburg throughout the FCS postseason.
But goals of competing for a CAA title and in the postseason are still intact, and the Dukes can restart their path toward those aspirations beginning next week.
“We’ve got to go back to practicing,” sixth-year senior safety Wayne Davis said. “We can’t dwell on one loss and we’ve still got everything we want to do right in front of us and we still want to win the national championship, and we’ve still got the ability to do that, so we can’t hang our head low because of one loss.”
Cignetti said: “We’re going to learn what we can from this game and move on, get ready for Richmond and not let one loss equal two. We’re not going to dwell on the feeling of losing and walk around here with our heads down, be frustrated and angry and blame other people and let one loss lead to two. We’ve got a veteran, mature team and we’ve got to bounce back from it.”
