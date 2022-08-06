During his Sun Belt Conference media day press conference, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti raved about the Dukes’ progress from their summer workouts.
The Dukes were able to enjoy their first full offseason conditioning program in a couple years after playing 21 games in the 2021 calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The timing couldn’t have been better for a more routine offseason as the Dukes transition into the Sun Belt.
“The reports I’ve gotten from our summer conditioning program have been unlike any other reports since I’ve been a head coach at any school,” Cignetti said.
As JMU opened fall camp on Wednesday, the Dukes saw the fruits of their labor from their eight-week conditioning program. Through the first three practices, the Dukes have continued to improve each day.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton said he felt the summer conditioning program got the Dukes in shape for fall camp. Not only did that help, but offseason throwing with the Dukes’ quarterbacks did, too.
JMU is in the middle of a quarterback competition between graduate student and Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and freshman Alonza Barnett III and the throwing work paid off.
“Throughout the spring and summer, we made sure we tried to throw every day,” Thornton said. “The chemistry is coming in. This is day three of practice and I feel like we’re getting ready for the season and clicking.”
The Dukes have installed about half of their playbook thus far through camp, adding about 15% each day with situation-based practice sessions.
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd has also seen progress within his own unit.
Kidd said the defense has been building on each day of practice, going back to the baseline the Dukes built during the spring.
“[The defense is] becoming one, gelling together and being able to communicate faster, react quicker,” Kidd said. “That’s huge on the defensive side of the ball when it comes to making plays.”
Kidd, who spent time as a special teams player during his early seasons on the team, has taken a leadership role in the secondary and has seen the Dukes’ defense take strides from spring camp. Since then, JMU has added a pair of FBS transfer cornerbacks — NC State transfer Nehki Meredith and Michigan State transfer Antoine Booth — who are getting their first reps in purple and gold.
As both the offense and defense continue to see progress, the Dukes feel that they’re headed in the right direction, just under a month away from the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 3.
“It’s only been three days, we only have half the playbook installed, but I definitely see progress,” Thornton said. “We’re clicking with the quarterbacks early, so that’s a good sign for this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.