After starting the season perfect at home, James Madison is ready to begin a five-game road trip that will see the Dukes spend the holidays around the greater Baltimore and Philadelphia areas.
First up for JMU (9-2) is a visit to Morgan State, where the Bears (4-7) have struggled with blowout losses to George Mason and Longwood this year. Morgan State enters Tuesday’s game against the Dukes coming off a 14-point setback against Mount St. Mary’s.
While the Dukes are considered a significant favorite in this one, the stretch of consecutive road games could provide an opportunity for JMU to improve its postseason resume as it sits at No. 143 in the NCAA’s NET rankings despite a lofty winning percentage. James Madison went 2-2 on its previous extended road trip and victories inside another team’s arena are viewed quite favorably in the NET formula.
“I think we’re playing better basketball,” JMU’s second-year coach Mark Byington said. “That’s probably more important than the fact we’ve won and everything else. As a coach, you want to make sure you are improving and getting better. I was a little worried because I thought we were making tracks like that, then we went down to Florida and just kind of lost our legs and our energy.”
Despite Morgan State’s struggles early this season, the Bears certainly have some talent that could be worrisome for a JMU team that has managed to repeatedly pull out close games this season. Morgan State returns guard De’Torrion Ware, who came off the bench to score 18 points as the Bears won in Harrisonburg last season.
MSU also added former North Carolina and South Carolina point guard Seventh Woods, who has only played in five games, but has been working his way back into the Bears' lineup the past couple of weeks.
Woods’ presence as a veteran point guard could be an important factor as JMU has made a full-court pressure defense a bigger part of its arsenal in recent games, including a stretch early in the second half against Radford last week that saw the Dukes rally from a double-digit deficit to win by nine.
“When we hopped in the press it shook them up a little bit,” JMU forward Julien Wooden said after the Radford game. “We got some turnovers, we got some easy points off of that and that really got us going.”
Finding energy at home hasn’t been an issue for the Dukes, who are averaging a CAA-best 4,958 fans per game this season. But Byington wants to see his team show improvement on this trip over the previous four-game stretch away Harrisonburg.
“For us to come back after Florida, I think we’ve really improved in practice and some of that is showing in the games,” Byington said. “We’ve got to stay on that track. The wins and losses take care of themselves. We’ve got to focus on what we do in practice, play the right way. No matter what you say about the CAA championship and all that, our goal is to be the best team we can be in March. That’s still our goal.”
The Dukes and Bears tip off at 5 p.m. from Hill Field House in Baltimore.
