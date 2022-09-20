When Mickey Matthews watches football on the weekends, he’s reminded of James Madison’s first-round playoff loss at Appalachian State in 2007 during almost every close game.
The Dukes trailed by one with less than two minutes to go and quickly marched down the field in their two-minute drill, led by standout quarterback Rodney Landers, arriving at the 5-yard line.
Then came the call that Matthews can’t believe he ran. JMU wanted to move the ball between the hash marks to set up a chip shot field goal as time expired.
Instead of using Landers, who had rushed for 129 yards in the game, JMU offensive coordinator Jeff Durden came across the headset and said “inside zone to the right.”
Why not? The Dukes had success running the ball that day and the best-case scenario was running back Jamal Sullivan would walk into the end zone.
But it ended in what was probably the worst-case scenario, as Sullivan fumbled with 22 seconds remaining. The ball sputtered away from the JMU offensive linemen, almost heading towards a trio of App State defenders and the Mountaineers recovered it, effectively concluding the Dukes’ season.
“The only time that I think about that game is every week,” Matthews said with a chuckle. “Other than that, it doesn’t hurt me. … You can control a lot of things, but fumbling is something you can’t control.”
‘When We Played, It Always Meant Something’
JMU’s recent history with App State isn’t a lengthy one, but in their last three meetings, both teams were at the pinnacle of the Division I-AA level. JMU had won the 2004 national championship and App State took the crown the next three seasons.
Now they’re set to meet again for the first time since 2008 on Saturday, just this time as Sun Belt Conference opponents. It will also be the first time the Dukes travel to Boone, N.C., since the fumble.
But that fumble isn’t just on Matthews’ mind. It was also something that Shawn Elliott, former App State assistant coach and current Georgia State head coach, immediately thought of at Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans in July.
To this day, Elliott couldn’t believe JMU ran that play instead of kicking a field goal to take the lead. Elliott added that anytime JMU and App State played, it was a big game.
“When we played, it always meant something,” Elliott said. “It meant we were playing in the I-AA playoffs and getting ready to make a run towards a championship.”
The 2007 meeting between the Dukes and Mountaineers was the second straight season where JMU had traveled to Boone and lost. Just this time, it was a playoff game.
For Matthews, the postgame locker room was a scene he had never seen before. He said anyone wearing purple and gold was crying, so he had to keep his composure together before addressing the team.
“It was the worst locker room that I walked into during my 44 years of coaching,” Matthews said. “I had 60 players crying and I had 12 coaches crying, managers and trainers crying. It was horrible because we had played so well. It was one of the great drives in JMU history to win the game and we fumbled.”
The people in the locker room weren’t the only ones crying. When Matthews left the changing area, he went out to his truck in the parking lot, where he found his wife and App State head coach Jerry Moore’s wife crying, too.
Moore and Matthews had known each other for a long time, both being college football coaches from Texas, so their wives were friends as well. As Matthews got to his truck, he found it ironic that the opponent’s head coach’s wife was crying after her husband’s team won.
“‘Mickey, we should have never won that game,’” Matthews recalled Moore’s wife, Margaret telling him in the moment.
Matthews described the loss as “brutal” and he said he gave his assistant coaches the week off afterwards even though they were supposed to hit the recruiting trail.
For the players, it wasn’t any easier.
Former JMU center Scott Lemn, who’s now the head football coach at Bridgewater College, said it was a hard loss to put in the rearview mirror.
“Not a fun bus ride back,” Lemn said. “You kind of get over it at some point, but not that day.”
With the sting of a late-game fumble essentially handing App State the win, the motivation to improve on that performance wasn’t hard to find.
The Dukes felt as if they lost the national title that day, according to Matthews, and were set on righting the ship during the 2008 season.
“When we went into that offseason, we just made it a focal point to remember those moments,” Landers said. “We won that game, but then we gave it away. … We really used that to push us forward going into 2008.”
‘It Was A Crazy Night’
In the week leading up to the App State meeting during the 2008 season, Matthews had to stop practice early that Wednesday.
The Dukes were amped up for the rematch with the Mountaineers, who were the No. 1 team in D-I-AA and were making the trip to Harrisonburg for the first time since 1992.
Matthews said the players were practicing the best they had to that point and were hitting each other hard. And it might have been a little too hard for practice.
“I stopped practice and said ‘We’re good. We’re ready to go, but the game’s Saturday. It’s not today,’” Matthews recalled.
Well, that didn’t last for long when the game rolled around.
App State took a 21-0 lead into halftime and Matthews did something he hadn’t done before in his coaching career. Instead of meeting with his assistant coaches during the break, he went straight to the locker room.
Matthews, along with former JMU head coach Challace McMillan, went around the room, reassuring the players that they had practiced well the entire week and needed to channel that in the game.
“It was nothing but positive,” Matthews said. “There was no butt-chewing, there was no screaming. It was, ‘Guys, we’re going to play really well in the second half.’ I wasn’t sure we could, but we had played so bad, we had to regroup.”
Landers remembered how the first half in that game went and it wasn’t pretty from his eyes.
“They came out at the beginning and they punched us in the mouth,” Landers said. “We weren’t ready, but they smacked us.”
But after the halftime talk from Matthews, the Dukes looked like the team Matthews had stopped practice early for.
First it was Scotty McGee taking the opening kickoff of the second half 99 yards for a touchdown. Then, JMU’s defense held App State to a three-and-out, giving the ball back to Landers and company.
On the next play, Landers broke off a 62-yard touchdown run to pull the purple and gold within one score of the Mountaineers. The Dukes went on to score 35 points in the second half to hold on to beat the Mountaineers 35-32, JMU’s first win over App State since 1991.
Though JMU trailed for the entire first half, the crowd stayed. Landers said that was important in the Dukes’ 21-point comeback victory.
“Even when things were getting bad, they still hung around,” Landers said. “When Scotty took that kick back on the first play of the second half, this crowd erupted and people that were making their way for the exits turned right back around.”
The win vaulted JMU to the No. 1 ranking, but Lemn called it a “catalyst” for the rest of the season, which ended in the national semifinals with a loss at Montana.
“We were a team that had made the playoffs, had that brutal loss, but we showed we could be in tough games, win tough games, but not the biggest,” Lemn said. “For us at the time, prior to our playoff run, that App State game was probably one of the next biggest games for us.”
The comeback, which Matthews didn’t even know if his team could pull off, came after back-to-back losses to the Mountaineers under the longtime head coach and the Dukes avenged their season-ending loss from the year prior.
Even after the 14 years since the Dukes beat the Mountaineers, the result still brings a smile to Landers’ face.
“It was a crazy night,” Landers said. “Absolutely crazy.”
‘Who Owns The Mountains?’
Saturday’s meeting with the Mountaineers won’t be a quiet one.
App State announced its already a sellout, which is one of three full-capacity crowds the program has announced this season. The Mountaineers will be a week removed from hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” and just beat Troy on a last-second Hail Mary.
That environment, a rowdy crowd in the mountains, was the first thing that Landers remembered about traveling to Boone.
For Landers, what made the matchups with App State special was the atmosphere. He said both team’s fan bases were very involved in the games, trying to outdo each other off the field as much as the programs were battling on the field.
“As players, we wanted to put on for ourselves, but we really wanted to put on for our community,” Landers said. “Like JMU vs App State, ‘Who owns the mountains?’ That’s pretty much what it was for us.”
When looking at the two universities, they're pretty similar, and Lemn noticed it after playing at App State in back-to-back seasons.
They’re both in the mountains of their respective states and they both have a culture of “letting loose” a little bit after classes are done for the day. And football is a major event on Saturdays.
“[They’re] great college towns, places that football obviously mattered,” Lemn said.
This season’s contest will be the 17th all-time between the two programs and the 10th time the Dukes have traveled to Boone. But of those previous nine trips to the mountains of North Carolina, JMU is 2-7.
Matthews was 0-2 in his trips to Kidd Brewer Stadium and he recognized how hard it is to win there.
“Appalachian [State] is almost impossible to beat in Boone,” Matthews said. “They are very hard to beat in Boone. Their kids believe they’re invincible [at home].”
When the Dukes make the four-hour bus ride south for their first road game of the season, Matthews warned that it won’t be a welcoming environment.
“When JMU goes to App, the welcome mat will not be out,” Matthews said. “Believe me.”
