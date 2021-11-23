James Madison started the week by bouncing back from back-to-back losses with an 18-point victory against Hampton. As the Dukes get ready for one more game before a short Thanksgiving break, JMU coach Sean O’Regan knows his team still has plenty to work on.
The Dukes (2-2) play host to North Carolina Central (0-4) at 2 p.m. today at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Eagles have lost each game by at least 14 points, perhaps giving JMU another opportunity to work on issues that haunted it in losses to Maryland and Liberty.
Even after leading the Pirates by double-digits the entire second half on Sunday, the Dukes were left with areas to improve.
“Rebounding is still not as dominant as I want it to be,” O’Regan said. “We still have more turnovers than assists. We got into trading baskets mode and you aren’t going to beat a really good team trading baskets.”
But one way the Dukes certainly did improve was shooting. JMU shot 42 percent from the field and made 10-of-28 3-pointers in the victory. That was coming off a dismal night at Liberty in which the Dukes missed almost as many field goals as the Flames attempted.
O’Regan said seeing a normal shooting day could make it easier for his team to focus on some other areas that need work.
“It was nice to see the ball go in a little bit,” O’Regan said. “I thought that alleviated some of the pressure. That was the only thing that worried me coming off of two losses. If the ball’s not going in, are we going to get tight about it. Thankfully I didn’t have to figure that out.”
NC Central has played a tough schedule with losses to Illinois, VCU, Appalachian State and Nebraska. The JMU game will mark the Eagles fifth consecutive road game to start the season and NC Central has allowed 83 points per game with opponents shooting better than 43 percent from the field.
Playing the day before Thanksgiving can offer some distractions, but the Dukes just hope to show more progress with three straight road games coming up after the holiday.
“It feels good, but we’re not done yet,” JMU guard Jamia Hazell said. “We still have a lot to work on, especially with rebounding. We’re still figuring out our plays. We’re improving and that’s what we try to do everytime we step out on the floor. We just want to keep moving up and getting more wins.”
