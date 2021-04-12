They’re hoping the third time’s a charm.
James Madison and Richmond were already scheduled to meet twice earlier this spring, but those two contests were postponed – first on March 20 because of coronavirus issues with the Dukes and then on April 3 because the Spiders were having COVID-19 problems.
So, the two longtime foes have agreed to try again this coming Saturday on the final afternoon of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“We’re just excited to play again,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti, whose squad has played only once over the last five weeks and hasn’t played since its 38-10 rout of William & Mary on March 27, said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference.
“Our guys just really want to play,” Cignetti said. “We haven’t played much in the last six weeks, so the team was really excited when we got the news that we were going to have a game on Saturday.”
It became possible for the two schools to add the contest to the docket when Richmond’s meeting with William & Mary for this past Saturday was scrapped due to virus concerns with W&M. Spiders coach Russ Huesman said he found out following Richmond’s practice on Friday when UR athletic director John Hardt informed him William & Mary couldn’t play, and then proposed a make-up game with JMU for this Saturday instead.
No. 11 Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) needs to play once more to be eligible for an FCS postseason at-large bid while top-ranked JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) must play one more CAA game to be eligible for the league’s automatic-qualifying bid.
“Normally, there’s a lot of things you run by your team, especially in times like these,” Huesman said. “And when I got in and John asked me, ‘Do you want to play the game [against JMU]?’ I immediately said, ‘Yes,’ without confirming with my players, knowing that full well they would want to play the game. Come to find out, they are really, really excited to do it.”
Both coaches said their respective teams should have full rosters or at least be close to full strength on Saturday.
On top of returning to game action and the rivalry component of Saturday’s clash, the bout serves as a CAA South Division championship game with the winner staying in play for the conference’s automatic qualifying bid into the FCS postseason. The loser likely heads to the bubble of the playoff picture.
The two coaching staffs have already planned twice for each other’s teams this spring – before earlier games against each other were postponed – but neither Cignetti nor Huesman are leaving what they had already crafted untouched.
“Like I told the coaches this morning, I think you’ve got to start over from A to Z,” Cignetti said. “Personnel, stats and just sort of start over, because you’ll gain a new perspective. There may be some new things you like and didn’t like and get clarity on a few other things, have a few keys you didn’t quite pick up on before. So that’s sort of the mode we’re in right now.”
Cignetti said he expects his players to be focused and have great energy in practice this week, since there’s a game at the end of it.
“We’ve actually got a lot of [JMU] prep in because of the situation,” Huesman said, “especially leading into the second time we were supposed to play them. We actually got all the way to Wednesday not really knowing until late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning that we couldn’t play the game. There was a lot of prep time and a lot of practice time.
“But there’s no more games to watch on ‘em, and so I went back and looked at our practice film – how we looked in practice, things we were doing, what looked good, what didn’t look good – and so we’ll tweak the game plan and what we want to do based on how we looked those couple of practices there and go from there.”
