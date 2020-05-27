The camaraderie and togetherness she craves is why Jona Roka ultimately decided to return.
Roka has played for the James Madison women’s tennis team longer than any other current players or coaches have been associated with it, and she said she is eager to finish out her career by using the blanket eligibility waiver the NCAA granted to spring-sport athletes who had their most recent season cut short due to the coronavirus.
Next year will be her fifth at the school.
“I just felt like the job wasn’t done,” said Roka, who last year won a clinching third set against William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association title match to send the Dukes to their first ever conference crown.
“In my heart I was like, ‘This can’t be it. I can’t just win one,’” Roka said. “Especially because we didn’t even get a shot to go at it again. I didn’t want people to think it was luck that we won the championship last year.”
For the first time in her college career, Roka embarked on a season full of familiarity and comfort heading into this past spring, she said, noting the number of returning teammates and maintaining continuity with the same coaching staff in place.
Between Roka’s sophomore and junior seasons JMU hired Shelley Jaudon, a former Alabama assistant, as coach to replace former coach James Bryce, who recruited Roka to Harrisonburg. A change in coaches occurred simultaneously with roster turnover as Roka was only one of three players to stay with the team from the 2017-18 campaign, Bryce’s last, to the 2018-19 season, Jaudon’s first and CAA-championship winning year.
“When you get new faces every year, it’s an adjustment,” Roka said. “Everyone has different personalities and even in the fall it’s an adjustment when everyone is trying to get to know one another, and then right after winter break you hit spring season in January and you’re ready to fight.
“But this year, there was no adjustment and we knew each other well enough. It just clicked from the beginning of the fall. … And after having the CAA tournament championship [win] last spring with my teammates, this year we could’ve done it again. I was sure. We had a stronger team. We had a great group of girls.”
When spring sports were stopped two months ago, Roka was playing with confidence, according to Jaudon.
The Hayfield Secondary School product played primarily in the No. 1 singles spot and accumulated a 15-10 singles record with two separate four-match winning streaks. The Dukes were 10-4 overall.
“Playing at the top isn’t easy because no matter what match you play,” Jaudon said, “you’re playing the other team’s best player as well and that’s a task she handled.”
But the significant role was one Roka matured into following a frustrating spring season in 2019.
She said without Jaudon and the always-encouraging morale boost from her teammates – Daria Afanasyeva, Michelle Los Arcos, Amanda Nord and Daniela Voloh – who were freshmen then and sophomores this past season, Roka didn’t know if she’d ever regain the confidence necessary to succeed.
“I really hit rock bottom,” Roka said. “I had a nine-match losing streak, and compared to my sophomore and freshman year, I never had that case. So when you get that low, you need a lot of support because you lose a lot of confidence, especially when you’re playing an individual sport when you rely on yourself to play well. I felt like when I lost, I wasn’t contributing to the team.
“But to have a coach like Shelley, who said, ‘Yeah, you lost, but I see the effort you’re putting in,’ that was very important because she kept pushing and believing that I would do well and that all it took was time. And if she didn’t keep saying, ‘Jona, keep getting back on the court,’ I don’t know what the result would’ve been in the championship final.”
Jaudon said: “She was struggling and there were probably times she wanted to throw in the towel, but she learned to just keep going and persevere. The entire season I just kept telling her, ‘You don’t know when your breakthrough is coming, and it might be the next match or the match after that,’ but it was literally the last match of the season when she had her true breakthrough and it all came together. It makes it worth it and it’s fun to see the benefit and reward of perservering and not giving up, and I think it spurred her into this past season and then to want to come back and continue next year.”
Roka sits second in school history for total victories (143), second all-time in doubles wins (71) and fourth in JMU history for singles wins (72).
She said prior to pandemic and cancellation of what would’ve been her senior year, she had planned to take internships this summer. Instead Roka, a health science major, completed her undergraduate degree and will begin a master’s program in the fall.
“I was looking forward to going into the work field,” Roka said. “But unfortunately with COVID-19, a lot of internships I had applied for were canceled and then Shelley called me saying, ‘Jona, they’ve given out a green light for the eligibility.’ … I’ve always planned on going to grad school anyway. I didn’t know if I’d take a gap year or go right away, but when the option was there of returning, I thought it was a great idea.
“And when we went back home in mid-March, a lot of the public tennis courts and parks were shut down in my area, so the for the first time in my life I literally couldn’t play tennis. It was nice for a week or so because I finally got to have a break, but I just felt like something was missing in my life and I realized how much tennis had impacted my life and how much I needed it.”
Jaudon said she’s excited about having Roka back to help lead the program next season.
