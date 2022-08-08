Following two seasons unlike any in the history of the program, James Madison is starting to see the tangible benefits from its 2021 run to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.
“We’re getting a lot of improvements around here,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “I think everybody is excited about that. I think it’s going to be a fresh start all around, being in a new conference, having new facilities and having a new team to put out there with a mixture of experience and more depth.”
The most obvious changes happening at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park are the enhancements of the softball stadium, a project that’s a direct result of the Dukes’ postseason success, which includes three Super Regional appearances since 2016.
Ahead of James Madison’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes are adding a thousand seats to increase stadium capacity to 1,500 as well as adding space to the press box and increasing broadcast capabilities for regular season games on ESPN+.
All that could help JMU’s future bids to host NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds. Of course, to be in the mix to host postseason games requires the Dukes to put an exceptional team on the field.
That is where they’ve also seen a post WCWS boost. Last season, after losing most of their top players from the 2021 run — including record-breaking All-Americans Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon — JMU struggled by its recent standards.
The Dukes finished 21-21 and cancelled the final two series of the regular season following the death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett. After struggling early in the season, JMU had shown some signs of improvement before the season came to an early end and the cancelled homestand against Delaware likely could have decided the Colonial Athletic Association’s regular-season title.
JMU enters a more challenging conference in the Sun Belt, which during JMU’s 2021 postseason run placed four teams in the NCAA Tournament and features a traditional mid-major powerhouse in Louisiana.
But this season, the Dukes have more experience and the roster is beginning to see the bump in recruiting after Alexander and Co. took the country by storm more than a year ago.
JMU added four experienced transfers last week, including rising sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh, who was a Top-60 recruit nationally when she signed with Georgia out of high school. It marks the second straight season the Dukes have landed a young transfer out of the SEC with former South Carolina utility player Kylie Gleason coming to JMU last year.
Gleason played in just 18 games for JMU last season, hitting .250, but the former South Carolina Gatorade High School Player of the Year is expected to be fully healthy in 2023.
Additionally, the uptick in commitments from high school stars following the College World Series appearance is starting to make its way to college.
The Dukes have multiple Top 100-ranked recruits in its incoming freshman class, including pitchers Kylah Berry and KK Mathis while slugging catcher Bella Henzler could compete for a starting job right away.
Next year, Auburn High School pitcher Kirsten Fleet, originally a Georgia commit who flipped to JMU, joins them. But for the Dukes’ coaching staff, the most exciting part is adding them to players who, after last season, have more experience in the lineup.
“I just can’t wait to put a team on the field,” LaPorte said. “This year I feel a little bit better going in, just because of our experience. I’m not going to lie, last year I knew there was going to be some starting over in some ways. I’m also excited about the leadership. Hallie Hall, Hannah Shifflett and Reed Butler, those are three kids that have been through a lot here and last year was really their first year in the leadership role. They really hadn’t had to do any of that in their previous years because of how many seniors we had. Now they are way more comfortable.”
Those veterans, along with Jasmine Hall, who hit .362 with seven home runs as a true freshman in 2022, should have JMU much more prepared for the start of next season.
“I’m excited about that part and those that played last year have a year under their belt,” LaPorte said. “They’ve played and are figuring out this life and how fast the game is at this level.”
