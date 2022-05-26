With one scholarship available for the 2022-23 season, James Madison men's basketball has the luxury of doing anything, or nothing, with the final spot on the roster.
The Dukes return six of their seven leading scorers from a year ago while adding two transfers — South Dakota State’s Noah Freidel and Mount St. Mary’s Mezie Offurum — who were double-figure scorers, as well as a pair of promising high school recruits.
With that, JMU coach Mark Byington doesn’t see any glaring holes on his roster as the Dukes prepare for their first season in the Sun Belt Conference. The 13th scholarship could go to a player who comes into the transfer portal later this summer and can make an immediate impact. Or it might be the perfect spot to take on a project, a young player with raw talent who needs some time to progress with a veteran squad around him.
Or, perhaps JMU enters the year with 12 players on scholarship and waits to see what mid-season transfers become available.
“We’re being patient and looking at a bunch of guys,” Byington said. “We’re looking at transfers and whether they fit or don’t. We’re looking at high schools hard. We’re in a position right now where we have a good roster. We’re able to kind of sit in a seat right now and see if there is somebody really good that comes our way.”
Injuries and a long COVID-19 pause derailed the previous season after a 9-2 start that included a victory against Virginia. JMU finished 15-14 with second-leading scorer Takal Molson (12.3 ppg) and point guard Terell Strickland both missing the second half of the season.
Molson and Strickland are both back, along with leading scorer and All-CAA guard Vado Morse. They are joined in the backcourt by Freidel and Tyree Ihenacho, both former Summit League Rookies of the Year before transferring to JMU, and swingman Terrence Edwards. Edwards finished last season on a tear, averaging 12 points and five rebounds in conference play.
Underneath, Offurum joins returning big men Justin Amadi, Alonzo Sule and Julien Wooden, who each averaged more than seven points per game last season. Incoming freshmen Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 power forward, and Xavier Brown, a 6-1 guard, might also compete for playing time.
That’s a deep roster, if the Dukes can stay healthy this season.
“I don’t think we have major weaknesses where we have to bring in a certain position or style of guy,” Byington said. “Maybe we’ll decide to go ahead and take a really good high school player and really invest in him. But it always seems to happen in college basketball, maybe there is a coaching change in the summer or something. Maybe a coach goes to the NBA and things get reshuffled again. It’s much, much later than it used to be.”
The 12 scholarship players the Dukes have are set to report to campus the week of June 13. That could be the group JMU goes into the season with in November as Byington and his staff — the Dukes are also in the process of filling an assistant coaching position and could have that done in the next week or two — have the option of keeping the 13th scholarship open.
“Do you hold it all year and take a mid-year transfer next year,” Byington said. “Is somebody going to pop up. We’re even looking at international kids because there are a bunch of them out there right now. It is a good position right now. If I had three scholarships I’d probably be nervous right now, saying are we going to panic and make a wrong decision. With one, a veteran team coming back, this is a more comfortable position to be in.”
