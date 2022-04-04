As James Madison navigates the transfer portal this spring, the Dukes are doing so with a stated goal of getting bigger and more athletic on the wings. It’s a plan head coach Mark Byington hopes will allow JMU to play the same style that saw the Dukes win nine of their first 11 games last season before injuries limited them to just six more victories the rest of the way.
“We’ve got to move better at the wing spots and be more athletic there,” Byington said. “When [Takal Molson] went down we really lost a playmaking guy at the wing spot, and the Sun Belt is full of those. We’ve got to address that.”
Transfer players JMU, which has four scholarships to fill this offseason, have been confirmed to show interest in this offseason almost all fit that bill.
Elijah McCadden, the Sun Belt Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year who averaged 12 points this season at Georgia Southern, visited JMU recently and could be nearing a decision. McCadden, a 6-4, 205-pound guard is a prototypical Byington player with a long wingspan and the ability to guard multiple positions. That, of course, makes sense considering it was Byington who originally recruited McCadden to Georgia Southern before leaving to take the JMU job two years ago.
The Dukes are also recruiting Gus Okafor, a 6-6, 230-pound swingman who earned All-Southland Conference honors after scoring 14.6 points and pulling down 6.4 rebounds per game for Southeastern Louisiana this season.
Okafor told the Daily News-Record he has been in frequent contact with the JMU coaching staff since entering the transfer portal and has been working on scheduling a visit to Harrisonburg.
Additionally, JMU has talked with two players leaving Central Florida. Isaiah Adams, a 6-6, 210 guard, saw his production and playing time dip in his second year at UCF, but averaged nearly 10 points and four rebounds per game as a freshman.
Dre Fuller, a 6-5 wing who played the past two seasons alongside Adams with the Knights, is also in the portal as a graduate transfer after averaging 6.3 points as a redshirt junior.
JMU has also talked with Cal State Fullerton’s Tray Maddox, who like Adams had a standout season in 2020-21 before seeing his usage drop this year. Maddox, a 6-6, 200-pound grad transfer who also played two years at Oakland, averaged 9.5 points per game. That was down from nearly 16 points a night on better than 40 percent 3-point shooting the season before.
Another interesting possibility for the Dukes is NAIA All-American Jaylon Scott of Bethel College in Newton, Kan. Scott, a 6-5 guard, averaged 19.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
As the Dukes prepare to move from the CAA to the Sun Belt Conference, the list of transfer targets also makes sense with where JMU is heading geographically. Byington and Co. will continue to recruit nationally to a degree, but some of the focus will shift away from the northeastern United States and into the South.
“We’ve traveled pretty far to find guys and we’ll keep doing that,” Byington said. “Can we go to the northeast more in the CAA as opposed to the Sun Belt, you probably can. But I think it also opens up Georgia and North Carolina and South Carolina more when you’re in the Sun Belt. Truthfully, those are more comfortable areas where I’ve recruited more heavily in my career.”
McCadden and Fuller are both North Carolina natives while Scott originally hails from Texas and Adams was Florida’s Mr. Basketball as a high school senior. Of course the Washington DC area, less than two hours from Harrisonburg, has also been good to JMU and Okafor, who began his college career at Longwood, attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., before playing a postgraduate year in the Shenandoah Valley at Massanutten Military Academy.
“When we’re an hour and forty five from the DMV, we’re going to be recruiting there really hard,” Byington said. “It’s the quickest trip. Virginia we’re going to recruit hard. We’re going to stay in these areas.”
