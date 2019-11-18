Late in what was then a close game Saturday at George Mason, James Madison junior Zach Jacobs picked up his fifth foul, sending the Dukes’ only available true post player to the bench.
Jacobs, whose averaging 11.3 points and 9.5 rebounds through four games, had a double-double before fouling out against the Patriots. But injuries have severely limited JMU’s depth in the paint during a 2-2 start.
In each of the past two games, JMU coach Louis Rowe has found himself forced to use 6-8 freshman wing Julien Wooden at the center spot.
“I’ll go out there and play whatever position is asked of me,” Wooden said after the 83-70 loss at Mason. “I just want to be able to help the team, so if we are short some guys underneath I know I can fill in there if the coaches need me to.”
Still, Wooden earned Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors for the ability he showed catching the ball on the perimeter and there is a sense JMU won’t fully reach its potential until some more healthy bodies are available down low.
Dwight Wilson, who had a breakout season last year as a sophomore, was one of three returning Dukes who averaged double-figure scoring in 2018–19. But Wilson has yet to play this season after suffering a high-ankle sprain the day before the season opener.
Redshirt freshman power forward Devon Flowers has been healthy enough to play just two minutes this season after making a splash at Washington DC’s Kenner League over the summer. Flowers wasn’t in uniform the past two games.
“People are going to look back at our early schedule, to have to have young guys who are really thrown in there without [Wilson], some of the things we’re going through right now ... it’s going to season us,” Rowe said. “I tell the guys I don’t fear adversity. It’s not the best situation, but when we get [Wilson] back we’ll be able to slide Julien back into his normal position.”
Health concerns in the post are nothing new for JMU. Flowers and Cam Smith both missed virtually all of last season.
Rowe told the News-Record that Wilson had been allowed to run on treadmill this week and it’s possible he might be ready to play Wednesday night at Old Dominion. That would be a welcomed addition as the Monarchs are 3-1 and coming off a road victory against reigning CAA Tournament champion Northeastern.
“It’s not quite the same as U.Va., but they do have tremendous size and they crash the glass,” Rowe said of the Monarchs. “We’ve had three games that are really similar in the physicality. Even Mason doesn’t look very big, but they are one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country. Now we play Old Dominion, that’s three teams that have good size and are really physical.
“It’s good to have played two games like that. But it doesn’t make this game any easier.”
